Universal’s New ‘Fast and Furious’ Ride Is Reportedly Coming Soon

An exciting new project is reportedly taking shape at Universal Studios Hollywood.

It’s a very exciting time to be a fan of the Universal theme parks and Resorts. From the amazing new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood to Epic Universe, the incredible new theme park headed to the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, there’s never been a better time to snag some Annual Passes to Disney’s biggest competitor.

Over the last few years, Universal has created some of the best theme park rides and attractions in the world, such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures, Motorbike Adventure, and Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

However, Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are both home to one of the most hated theme park rides in existence, that is Fast & Furious: Supercharged. Since it opened, countless fans and Guests alike have expressed their displeasure with the attraction. This ride replaced Disaster: A Major Motion Picture Starring… You!.

Fast & Furious: Supercharged is the big finale of the World-Famous Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, which takes Guests on a ride through the backlots of Universal Studios and gives them a behind-the-scenes look at the making of many of their favorite movies.

Guests will find a standalone version of this experience at the Universal Orlando Resort. This experience has become infamous in the theme park community as one of the worst attractions ever. The ride is so bad that it’s reached a point where Geusts enjoy it ironically, much like a “so bad it’s good” movie.

Despite this negative reception, Universal seems to not be entirely finished with this property. It’s been rumored that Universal has been working on a proper thrill ride featuring this franchise for a while. A permit for this project was found last year, giving us further insight into this rumored attraction.

According to a new report, work is well underway for this new attraction. Construction walls are up, and various elements of other buildings are being demolished.

Inside the Magic reported on some potential testing for this new ride earlier this year, and it now seems more plausible than ever that, yes, a new Fast & Furious ride is coming.

The coaster is reportedly planned to be built on the hillside at the Resort. Universal has yet to confirm this new attraction, but recently, new tests have indicated this is exactly what Universal is planning.

Would you like to see a new Fast & Furious ride at Universal? Let us know in the comments below!