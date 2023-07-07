Dwayne Johnson “in Major Career Slump” After Losing Celebrated Status

Actor Dwayne Johnson may be one of Hollywood’s most recognizable names, but the last few years have not been kind to the entertainer.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson got his start in the WWF (now WWE) under the name Rocky Mavia. He quickly transitioned to a new name, The Rock, which has now stuck with him for more than 25 years. However, it wouldn’t be long before Dwayne The Rock Johnson would find himself rapidly ascending up the ranks of Hollywood. The former WWE champion got his first taste of Hollywood as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns (2001) alongside Brendan Fraser. He then got his own spinoff, The Scorpion King (2002), and from there, he was off to the races.

Johnson’s persona has drawn him to some of the most significant roles in both the biggest action and comedy films over the years. The actor paved the way for the likes of both John Cena and Dave Bautista to make the jump from the WWE to Hollywood, as well. Over the years, Dwayne Johnson has starred in several popular blockbusters, including the Fast & Furious franchise, San Andreas (2015), Gridiron Gang (2006), Baywatch (2017), the Jumanji franchise alongside his friend Kevin Hart, and many others.

Recently, things have not gone as planned for Dwayne Johnson.

The actor’s Netflix film, Red Notice (2021) with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, had mixed reviews, but his latest few movies that went to theaters were on the receiving end of some poor totals. Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021) and Black Adam (2022) both underperformed at the box office and because of these losses, one insider noted that Johnson is having a “tough time getting the green light” for future ideas.

Of course, the actor announced that he would be reprising his role as Maui in a live-action Moana film, which is reportedly set to begin filming in October. In addition, Johnson came back to the Fast & Furious franchise after he confirmed that he and Vin Diesel had “squashed their beef.” He is also set to star in Red One (2023) alongside Chris Evans.

If this “career slump” wasn’t enough, Inside the Magic previously covered that Johnson had officially lost his status as the highest-paid entertainer. As a matter of fact, the actor had fallen outside of the top-10 behind the likes of The band Genesis, singer Sting, and TV and film mogul Tyler Perry, who took the top-three spots. They were followed by South Park‘s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, The Simpsons‘ James L. Brooks and Matt Groening, Brad Pitt, The Rolling Stones, Director James Cameron, Taylor Swift, and Bad Bunny.

Another insider recently noted that Johnson’s “career slump” may be an opportunity for the actor to step aside for the likes of other young actors, the way that Arnold Schwarzenegger did for him in the 2003 action comedy The Rundown.

“Today, Johnson can look behind him, figuratively speaking, and see the advance of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Jason Momoa, Chris Pratt, and others,” Movieweb shared. “As Johnson moves through his fifties, will he step aside, so to speak, for these actors, as Schwarzenegger did for Johnson, or will Johnson fight to maintain or reclaim his now fading standing as Hollywood’s, if not the world’s, top action film hero?”

Though some insiders may be calling for Dwayne Johnson to try something new, or to pave the way for other younger actors, there’s no question that his popularity in Hollywood is still at a high. Though Johnson may be facing a bit of a career slump in terms of money, he’s still a highly-recognizable figure and one that will continue to star in some of the biggest blockbusters moving forward.

There are questions about what the future might hold for Dwayne Johnson as he attempts to get back on track, but one thing is for sure: Johnson is not going anywhere.

What do you think of the future holds for Dwayne Johnson? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!