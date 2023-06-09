The next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X: Part 2 (2025), will go toe-to-toe with none other than…Minecraft? Let me explain.

‘Fast X: Part 2’ Will Battle Minecraft…at the Box Office

The latest Fast & Furious film will battle the Minecraft movie at the box office next Spring. Fast X (2023) came out just a few weeks back, with the digital release coming out when this article was published. The film did pretty well at the worldwide box office, racking in $480 million thus far, and the critics didn’t necessarily destroy the movie entirely.

The film finished off on a major cliffhanger that made the audience want more (surprisingly). With a 56% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.3 on IMDb, it’s a shock that the studio decided to drag out this franchise, with a second part releasing on April 4, 2025.

Another film to be released that same weekend, on that same day, will be the much-anticipated Minecraft movie, based on the wildly popular video game. So far, the cast features Jason Momoa and Steve Carell. Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer will direct the film, and Warner Bros will release it.

What Happened to the ‘Fast & Furious” Franchise?

This film franchise has come a long way since The Fast & The Furious came out in 2001. The first film was a solid love letter to car enthusiasts everywhere. Even I remember getting into the craze of wanting a fast and awesome-looking car so I could race the streets and someday meet Dominic Torreto. But that was a childhood dream fueled by the fantasies that the first film incorporated.

Remember, folks; these are movies. They’re not Oscar-worthy timepieces that are supposed to make sense. You go to the movies to see a film from the Fast franchise because of one thing – wanting to escape the harsh realities of life. Whenever I hear something complain about just how far these movies have gone, I agree with them. But then you know what I do? I go to the movies to enjoy the impossible. I get my popcorn and pop and sit down in that theater chair and enjoy the lunacy that has become this franchise.

So what happened to this franchise, you might ask? Well, simple; it got consumed by the Hollywood execs who felt the need to push the boundaries of reality further and further away, leading to insane car chases, people, flying through mid-air like superheroes, and Dominic Torreto letting you know that family is all he gots.

Are you a fan of the Fast and Furious franchise? If so, let me know in the comments below what you think of the series and where you feel ‘Fast X: Part 2’ will go.