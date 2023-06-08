This Woman Was Called Out While Trying to Record on a Ride

This woman got called out for trying to record a TikTok while riding on Jurassic Park River Adventure. Have you ever tried to record a video while on a significant theme Park attraction? If you have, then you know that it’s not always okay to do so, as most rides require everything to be put away to not ruin the Guest experience (and for safety reasons, too, duh).

This Woman Got Called Out While Riding Jurassic Park River Adventure

Like any other major theme Park, Universal Orlando Resort has some strict policies regarding Guests being able to record a video while riding on their attractions. The guidelines are there to keep Guests safe and have the overall experience positive for everyone else on the ride.

A woman recently rode Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure, and she got called out by a Team Member just before the ride passed the big gates that lead into the attraction.

@sharonmg on TikTok recorded the above video as she attempted to film the entire ride until she got called out and embarrassed by a Team Member who, through the loudspeakers on the ride, called out the woman by letting her know about the policy about filming while on the attraction.

Universal Orlando Resort Has Strict Recording Policies When Guests Are Riding Their Attractions

She was unhappy about the incident, but I am glad this woman was called out. An attraction like Jurassic Park River Adventure will get you wet and damage your device, which Universal is not liable to replace, or repair should something happen to it.

In the age of TikTok and social media, everyone is out to try and capture some of the magic from places like Universal or Disney for clicks and views. But it should be noted that no one is above the law, and everyone should be held accountable for their actions if they break the rules to keep you safe.

