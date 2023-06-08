Something Big Is Coming to Universal Soon

Universal Orlando Resort is usually up to something with new rides and Guest experiences, but this time, it seems to be planning something big.

This Construction Means Something Big Is Coming to Universal Orlando Resort

In terms of size, Universal always goes big, and with these recent construction photos being taken, it seems that big is what they are continuing to aim for.

Universal has quietly been working on a new nighttime show that is rumored for Studios and will replace the old one that used to take place before COVID. Drones have been mentioned as part of the rumor, but I’ve been following this news closely as social media has had a bit of a buzz about it.

Per the photo above, some huge pipes and construction work are about to occur inside and around the lagoon in Universal Studios Florida. The result has been going on for quite some time now as the old platforms have been removed where the old show used to be. The sheer scale of this construction is causing many, including myself, to believe that something big is on its way to this Park very soon.

Orlando Amusement on Twitter has been following this construction very closely. On my last visit to Universal a few weeks back, I also noted how the entire surrounding area of the lagoon is gearing up for something huge to take place, most likely a new nighttime show that might be utilizing drones. Again, this is all purely speculative, as we still have no official word from Universal.

In a recent tweet from Orlando Amusement, they said the following:

A large project has started on the other side of the Studios lagoon at Universal Orlando near The Simpsons Ride. A work barge is stationed underneath the bridge and 2 large lines of buoys can be seen. Lots of pipes near the MIB dock as well.

As the platforms were removed from the water, the construction could finally begin on the Universal Studios lagoon. Orlando Amusement also stated the following regarding the platforms that were once in the lagoon in Studios:

No progress yet on new equipment installation in the Studios lagoon. Will likely begin soon as all of the previous platforms were removed last week.

Aside from this new nighttime show coming soon to Universal Orlando, a new Minions Land is currently underway as a new attraction, and multiple dining and shopping experiences are set to open.

Universal’s “Disney Killer” Park is also making significant strides as Epic Universe is set to open in 2025, just a few years away.

From the lagoon’s size and the construction going on throughout the lagoon in Universal Studios, it’s safe to assume that something big is coming.

I will follow this news closely over the next few months as more construction and information are released. I plan to make a physical appearance inside Universal Orlando in the fall, so until then, be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more information like this on all of your favorite theme Parks.