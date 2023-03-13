Arnold Schwarzenegger to Take Over Disney’s $5 Billion Franchise

He’ll be back.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has become one of the most recognizable names in all of Hollywood. The actor is best known for his role as the Terminator/T-800 in the Terminator franchise. He made his debut as the villain in the franchise in The Terminator (1984), but became the unexpected hero in the next two films, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1994) and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003). Of course, he’d also go on play the role in the subsequent sequels, as well.

In addition to his work as The Terminator, Schwarzenegger’s other notable films include Predator (1987), Total Recall (1990), True Lies (1994), Jingle All The Way (1996), and Kindergarten Cop (1990). Now, it seems the former California Governor wants to get back involved in the world of film in a big way, joining Disney’s blockbuster franchise.

The Avatar franchise has been one of the most successful box-office franchises in the history of movies. The film series has brought in a total of more than $5.2 billion with just two movies, good enough for 13th all-time. Even before the epic success of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Disney and 20th Century Studios planned to make three more films in the franchise, with Avatar 3 debuting in 2024, Avatar 4 being released in 2026, and the fifth film being released in 2028.

Though we haven’t gotten confirmation on what the plot will be for Avatar 3, it seems that Disney is already working out details for Avatar 4, including the inclusion of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to reports from GFR, Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to play a Na’vi in the film. If this is true, this will be the first time that Schwarzenegger has reunited with director James Cameron since True Lies back in 1994. Though Disney hasn’t confirmed this report, adding a recognizable star like Schwarzenegger to the Na’vi would be an interesting move and certainly something that would intrigue fans.

Of course, the box office totals already prove that fans are interested.

Outside of the movies, Avatar: World of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is one of the most popular lands in all of Walt Disney World Resort. The land features two attractions– Avatar: Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey– as well as stunning views, especially at night. In addition, Disney has already shared plans to build an Avatar experience at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. For now, however, there hasn’t been any confirmation on where the attraction will be housed.

Would you want Arnold Schwarzenegger to join Disney’s multi-billion dollar franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!