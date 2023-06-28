Controversial Dwayne Johnson Film to Receive Sequel in the Wake of Kidnapping Lawsuit

It’s been a rough few months for actor and WWE champion Dwayne Johnson.

Weeks after gleefully announcing that he would reprise his role as Demigod Maui in a live-action version of Moana (2016), The Rock and his business partner Dany Garcia were named in a $3 billion kidnapping lawsuit. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, but the news briefly tarnished the Jungle Cruise (2021) star’s reputation.

But that’s not all. As soon as news broke that the Jumanji (2019) lead would replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean, Walt Disney Studios allegedly axed him from the upcoming sequel. A month later, NBC abruptly canceled the professional wrestler’s sitcom, Young Rock.

Still, a new report appears to confirm that Johnson will star alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in a sequel to the Netflix original Red Notice (2021). Despite an initial streaming boom – the fifth-highest streamed movie at the time of its release – the film received a shocking 36 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This unfortunate performance preceded DC’s Black Adam (2022), another film flop starring Johnson in the titular role.

But fans can expect the return of the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and his experienced criminal rivals (Gadot, Reynolds). Gadot confirmed that Red Notice 2 is in the works, telling Collider that it’s in the early production stages.

“We’re all talking about it,” Gadot said. “I don’t know if I can say anything! I already read the second script, and it’s… whoo! We’re all very excited about it!”

A production notice allegedly revealed that Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 would begin production in January of 2023, but that date passed without an update on the film. Gadot and Johnson likely have busy filming schedules, and Reynolds is tied up in London filming Deadpool 3.

