Warner Bros. Allows Dwayne Johnson to Destroy Their Billion Dollar Franchise

Dwayne Johnson waited a long time to work with DC Studios and when he got the chance to lead, he destroyed everything in his path.

Everyone knows that Johnson starred as Black Adam. He was the leader of Kandaq, and his movie last year was one of the first in a recent wave of box office flops for the franchise. Surprisingly, fans don’t realize how much damage the actor did to DC because James Gunn will struggle to resurrect the franchise into something worth keeping.

Black Adam (2022) did everything fans would expect. It had plenty of action, showed off some new super heroes, and promised more than it could chew. Johnson was the face of the movie and promised that this was the beginning of a new era for the DCEU. This was before Gunn and Safran started writing their drafts and creating the DCU that fans now look forward to.

Johnson went out of his way to bring Henry Cavill’s Superman back into the franchise for the post-credit scene. Cavill even announced his return weeks later, only to have Gunn and Safran make him make another statement saying he won’t return. This messy ordeal happened because Johnson went behind some Warner Bros. execs’ backs to make it happen.

Cavill and even Johnson aren’t currently part of the DCU. Black Adam will enter the DCU later, but the damage has already been done. Faith in the DC franchise has been shaken, and their current slate of movies has been box office flops. If the trend continues with Blue Beetle (2023) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), Warner Bros. Discovery might have to reconsider its investments.

Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) could’ve been much better if Johnson had worked with DC and starred in the sequel. Shazam set up Black Adam, and in the comics, they play a considerable role together, but it seems that Shazam and Black Adam won’t share a movie if Johnson can have his way. After seeing that Warner Bros. is actively selling as many assets as it can manage, it’s clear that the company is on the edge of collapse.

Having movies like The Flash (2023) flop hurts the company, and it shows. DC is typically a pillar of success for Warner Brothers, but that success is now years away with James Gunn’s universe, thanks to Dwayne Johnson’s schemes. Warner Bros. needs a comeback, or they might have to sell the DC universe just to stay afloat. The actor can’t be blamed for everything that went wrong at DC, but there’s enough evidence that Johnson’s presence in the DC universe isn’t helping the franchise move forward.

You can watch Black Adam now on Max.

