Dwayne Johnson’s Sequel Changes Directions, Casts New Star

One of the most iconic actors in Hollywood today is none other than Dwayne Johnson.

Actor Dwayne Johnson has starred in countless blockbusters including The Scorpion King (2002), Gridiron Gang (2006), Get Smart (2008), the Fast & Furious franchise, San Andreas (2015), Jungle Cruise (2021), Moana (2016), Bay Watch (2017), as well as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and Central Intelligence (2016) alongside his longtime friend Kevin Hart.

The Rock recently saw failure at the box office in his latest film, Black Adam (2022), and as a result, reportedly moved on from Warner Bros. and the DC Universe— led by newcomer James Gunn– for the time being. As fans have wondered what might be next for Dwayne Johnson, eyes have been turned to Disney. Johnson is reportedly willing to make a sequel to Jungle Cruise, and he has been rumored as a potential replacement for Johnny Depp for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

However, it would seem that there might be another project in the works for The Rock before that, and we’re not talking about his new XFL spring football league.

Kevin Hart recently shared that he and Dwayne Johnson have been talking about the fourth installment of Jumanji. The first film, in 1995, starred Robin Williams, and then a sequel– Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle— was made in 2017, followed by a third installment in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

As the fourth installment of the franchise is in the planning stages, GFR has reported that Brendan Fraser has been cast to play the role of Mr. Gilpin, father of Spencer Gilpin (played by Alex Wolff).

It has not been confirmed at this point if Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, or even Kevin Hart or Dwayne Johnson will return. However, it has to be believed that if the franchise is going to move forward with a fourth installment, that all of the stars will likely sign back on.

If this proves to be true, Brendan Fraser will be joining Dwayne Johnson for the first time since the two starred together in The Mummy Returns (2001). The iconic Universal Pictures movie served as the “big break” for Johnson in entertainment, who before was best known for his work in the WWF (now WWE) and his ongoing rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

What do you think of Brendan Fraser joining Dwayne Johnson? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!