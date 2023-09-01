Disney Announces New ‘Pirates’ Project, Jack Sparrow Status

The Pirates of the Caribbean series is easily one of the most recognized franchises in Disney history.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise first set sail in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Led by the charismatic Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed brilliantly by Johnny Depp, the films blend humor, supernatural elements, and thrilling action sequences in a captivating world of pirates, curses, and treacherous seas.

The success of the initial film led to a highly popular franchise that spawned multiple sequels, including Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The franchise’s iconic characters, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), have become cultural icons.

These films have also been notable for their stunning visual effects and memorable musical score composed by Hans Zimmer. With its adventurous spirit and enduring appeal, Pirates of the Caribbean continues to entertain audiences worldwide, leaving a lasting legacy on the high seas of cinematic history.

As fans have numerous days wondering about what might be next for POTC, especially in relation to Johnny Depp, we’ve been left with more questions than answers. Though Depp is reportedly open to returning “for the right project,” it doesn’t seem that Disney has had many discussions with the actor about returning to play Captain Jack Sparrow.

The company maintains the position that it is “noncommittal” on Depp’s return at this time, but there haven’t been many updates other than this, at least not for now.

While fans will have to wait to know how the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise unfolds, we do have news on another pirate offering that Disney has developed, which crossed over with the world of POTC and Captain Jack Sparrow just a couple of years ago. Of course, we’re talking about Sea of Thieves.

The first game in the series, simply titled Sea of Thieves, introduced players to a shared world filled with islands, treasure, and dangerous creatures. Set in a fictional pirate-infested world, the game encourages players to form crews and take to the seas in search of buried treasure, epic battles, and legendary stories. The game’s unique art style and sense of humor contributed to its charm.

One of the standout features of the first game is its cooperative gameplay. Crews of up to four players can work together to operate a pirate ship, navigating through storms, engaging in naval combat, and exploring islands in search of loot. Communication and teamwork are essential for success, as players must work together to solve riddles, decipher maps, and fend off other player crews.

In June 2021, Disney and Rare launched a major update for Sea of Thieves titled A Pirate’s Life. This expansion featured a crossover with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, introducing characters like Captain Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, and the Black Pearl to the Sea of Thieves universe. This collaboration added a thrilling new narrative and questline to the game, allowing players to embark on adventures alongside these iconic characters.

Though these characters were a part of the Sea of Thieves universe in the last game, it seems that they won’t make their way to the game this time. Disney announced that Sea of Thieves: Legend of Monkey Island is now available for play. However, when looking at the list of characters in the game, we do not see Captain Jack Sparrow listed.

Disney describes the game like this:

“Sea of Thieves is your gateway to the pirate life you’ve always dreamed of, serving up endless opportunities for adventure, excitement, and discovery in a vast world where the seas are home to crews of other players. Everything you need to set sail is already at your fingertips, so you’re free to chart your own path across the waves. Enjoy thrilling stories, dangerous sea creatures, and hauls of hidden treasure that help shape your own unique pirate legend.”

Sea of Thieves is available for purchase on Steam, Windows IO, and Xbox.

Many fans believe that Jack Sparrow not being a part of this game– when he was a part of the last one– reveals Disney’s plans to move on from the character entirely, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Do you think Disney is preparing to move on from Johnny Depp? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!