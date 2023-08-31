Johnny Depp Speaks Out, Reveals Answer on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Actor Johnny Depp revealed an answer on what we should expect if he were to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Johnny Depp’s career skyrocketed to fame with his portrayal of the quirky and eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Depp’s interpretation of the swashbuckling pirate was a revelation, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

His unorthodox approach to the character, complete with his distinct mannerisms and humor, transformed Jack Sparrow into a pop culture icon and spawned a highly successful film franchise. Depp reprised his role in subsequent Pirates of the Caribbean sequels, further cementing his place as a Disney favorite.

However, Depp’s connection with Disney was just one facet of his multifaceted career. He demonstrated his incredible range in the biographical film Ed Wood (1994), directed by Tim Burton, where he portrayed the titular Edward D. Wood Jr., a director often dubbed the “worst filmmaker of all time.” Depp’s commitment to the role and his ability to convey both Wood’s enthusiasm and vulnerability showcased his depth as an actor.

Another collaboration with Tim Burton resulted in the iconic role of Edward in Edward Scissorhands (1990). Depp’s portrayal of the gentle, misunderstood character with scissor blades for hands was a testament to his ability to bring complex emotions to life. The film marked the beginning of Depp’s creative partnership with Burton, a collaboration that would lead to several other successful projects.

Depp’s impact on cinema extended beyond his association with Disney and Burton. He lent his voice to the charming yet mischievous character Rango in the animated film Rango (2011), showcasing his versatility as a performer even in the realm of animation.

However, his relationship with Disney and studios in Hollywood as a whole took a major hit after allegations came forward by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp saw several serious allegations come forward, including a report in The Sun, which referred to him as a “wife beater.”

Though Depp did not win the U.K. lawsuit against The Sun, he did win the subsequent defamation trial against Amber Heard in the U.S. Heard ultimately paid Depp $1 million, which the actor promised to charity.

As the court proceedings have come to an end, many fans have wondered if we might see Depp return to Disney to reprise his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow again. However, that hasn’t come to fruition as of yet. Disney shares that it remains “noncommital” on the actor’s return to the franchise, but an insider close to Depp recently revealed that the actor would return “for the right project.”

Since those comments, fans have been left asking one simple question: What’s the right project?

A recent report brought comments from Depp that show exactly what kind of project he is looking for. The actor wants to be challenged, and these comments bring to life the philosophy that he has about a script.

“You wanna be surprised by something,” Depp said back in 2019. “You look for something that’s not necessarily based on something that’s all-together, formulaic. You look for a character that someone has painstakingly written and offered you to play. If I don’t try something that could be potentially disastrous, then I feel like I’m not doing enough of the work… I prefer when the studios are scared.”

For Depp to return to Disney, he wants a bold script. It’s clear that the actor doesn’t want to just reprise a role for the sake of making money. He wants a script that will entertain audiences and even make the studio a little uncomfortable.

It’s unclear if Disney is willing to go down this road, but if we’re going to see Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, it’s clear that the actor will not return for a basic script without any major risks involved.

Do you think Johnny Depp and Disney will ultimately get back together? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!