Tim Burton and Johnny Depp Form Disney-Saving Dream Team

While a little hyperbolic, it’s not unfair to say that Disney has been circling the drain on its reputation lately. Even without the ongoing strikes in Hollywood at play, the studio has been locked in a losing battle at the box office that has cost them more than a few million dollars. The phrase “they just don’t make em’ like they used to,” definitely comes to mind.

However, rumors of Johnny Depp’s return to the studio after being exiled in disgrace amidst his war with Amber Heard continue circulating. As wishful as that thinking is, he shouldn’t come back alone.

Disney Needs to Bring Burton Back Too

The pairing of Burton and Depp is such a prominent fixture in cinema that it’s almost comedic. With such films as Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, and Sweeney Todd achieving massive cult success, Tim Burton works wonders whenever he collaborates with Johnny Depp regardless of the genre.

Sometime after Depp became a victim of cancel culture amidst the accusations from his ex-wife Amber Heard, Burton also had a parting of the ways with the Walt Disney Company shortly after adapting Disney’s Dumbo.

Burton stated,

“I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there. The thing about ‘Dumbo,’ is that’s why I think my days with Disney are done, I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level.”

While certainly a bleak statement, Burton is far from wrong. His strange and unusual reputation is what made him a household name, as well as what formed the love/hate relationship between the director and Disney. That said, Burton’s contributions to the studio were anything but forgettable.

If Disney truly wants to bring Johnny Depp back into the fold, with or without Captain Jack in tow, they need to tap Tim Burton as well. While the prolific director might be busy with the upcoming Beetlejuice 2, a reunion with his friend and frequent collaborator might be just what the studio needs to bring audiences back to the theaters. As unlikely as it might be, there’s no denying it wouldn’t have results.

