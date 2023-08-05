Tim Burton Tapped for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Sequel

With the drama at the theme parks, struggles and cancelations with their cinematic endeavors, and writers and actors striking right outside their front door, Disney can’t catch a break these days. It also doesn’t help that some of the studio’s biggest players and supporters are pulling their support, but fences can still be mended.

For a time, two of the biggest names Disney had in their arsenal were Johnny Depp and Tim Burton. The partnership resulted in some of cinema and Disney’s biggest and best cult movies, but could a reunion between Disney, Depp, and Burton result in the resurrection of a scrapped sequel?

Pirates of the Caribbean: Burton’s Sunken Ship

While Depp brought to life several characters for the studio, namely Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Burton was the visionary behind weird and wonderful Disney productions like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankenweenie, and the live-action Alice in Wonderland. Simply put, the pair worked miracles whenever they collaborated.

Unfortunately, the dream team was also slammed by the Walt Disney Company in recent years. With Johnny Depp, it was the monsoon of controversy and cancel culture after the accusations by Amber Heard that practically killed his career. With Burton, he simply got tired of the constant corporate meddling from the studio, referring to Disney as a “giant circus.”

Naturally, the pair have no reason to want to return to Disney. That said, everyone has a price. With rumors of Johnny Depp returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise circulating, there’s a chance that he might bring Burton along too.

Disney previously approached Burton to direct Dead Men Tell No Tales, and it’s easy to understand why. As the series pushed more into fantasy and horror elements with the inclusion of zombies, ghosts, and murderous mermaids, it practically begged for the director’s strange and unusual touch.

If Disney finally persuades Johnny Depp to return to the franchise, the studio should also consider bringing Burton back into the fold. Audiences have seen what kind of eccentric madness the director is capable of when he’s allowed total creative freedom, and his style and tastes would fit perfectly with another supernatural adventure on the high seas.

Do you think Burton and Depp can raise Disney from the depths? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!