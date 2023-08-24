Johnny Depp “Closer Than Ever” to Major ‘Pirates’ Return

Actor Johnny Depp is reportedly “closer than ever” to returning to Disney to play the character of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp rose to stardom with his captivating performances in films like Edward Scissorhands (1990), the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). Notably, his portrayal of the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise became iconic and synonymous with his name.

Depp’s relationship with Disney began when he took on the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the first installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, released in 2003. His portrayal was a game-changer, blending humor, quirkiness, and charm to create a character that resonated with audiences worldwide. The unexpected success of the film led to several sequels, solidifying Depp’s place as a cornerstone of the franchise.

However, after several installments, there came a point where Depp expressed his reluctance to continue playing Captain Jack Sparrow. Despite the financial incentives, he made it clear that he wasn’t clear with the direction Disney was heading with the franchise. This led to uncertainties about the future of the franchise, leaving fans and the studio wondering how to proceed without their beloved lead.

Fast forward to the present, and the situation has taken an intriguing turn. Disney seemed to leave the door slightly ajar for Depp’s potential return. This subtle shift in stance from Disney– which had reportedly turned its back on Depp prior to the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard— hinted at the possibility of reconciling with the actor, even though there was no explicit promise at that time. It’s evident that they were attempting to rekindle the collaboration, as Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow played a pivotal role in the franchise’s success.

Sources close to Depp hinted that he was open to a new collaboration with Disney, provided the right project came along. The phrase “Anything is possible. If the project is right, he will carry it out” echoed his willingness to consider the right opportunity.

As the discussion unfolds, the ball is now in the court of Disney, a studio that could greatly benefit from a successful venture following a string of disappointments and box office letdowns in 2023.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been vocal about his desire to bring Depp back, emphasizing the challenge of crafting a compelling script that does justice to Captain Jack Sparrow’s character. The implication is clear: Depp’s return is essential for the next installment’s success. One report indicates that Depp and Disney are “closer than ever” to making a Captain Jack Sparrow return possible.

However, it should be noted that, if Depp does make a comeback, it’s possible that he might not want to reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming film. However, his willingness to collaborate on other Disney projects could offer a fresh avenue for his creative involvement.

As the discussions continue, another question arises: how to address the potential return of other characters in the franchise. While Orlando Bloom expressed excitement about reprising his role as Will Turner, Keira Knightley’s lack of interest in revisiting the character of Elizabeth Swann poses an additional challenge for the creative team.

