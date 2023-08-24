Robert Pattinson Is Back in ‘Twilight’

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart skyrocketed to global fame in the Twilight Saga, the series of five movies based on the mega-popular vampire romance novels by Stephenie Meyer, but it has been a long time since they’ve been involved.

While it may have made the pair stars, both have largely distanced themselves from the franchise in more recent years, but a new development will let you see Edward Cullen and Bella Swan back in action.

Robert Pattinson had only been in two movies before Twilight (2008). He made a remarkable debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), in which he stole the show as the ill-fated Cedric Diggory and then the little-seen coming-of-age story How to Be (2008).

Then Twilight came around, and, for better or worse, Robert Pattinson became Edward Cullen to the entire world.

‘Twilight’ 15th Anniversary

Lionsgate has announced that it is releasing The Twilight Saga: The Complete Collection 15th Anniversary Edition, a special box set of all five films on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

This will be the biggest and most comprehensive release of Twilight movies in years, prompted by both the anniversary and recent reports that a television series is being developed based on the franchise (much like Robert Pattinson’s other franchise, Harry Potter).

According to the studio, The Twilight Saga: The Complete Collection 15th Anniversary Edition will “[c]elebrate the 15th anniversary of the first Twilight film and experience Bella and Edward’s epic love story, the dangerous feud between vampires and werewolves, and more unforgettable moments in the entire 5-film collection of Twilight: The Complete Saga. This special anniversary collection comes with four art cards and seven pieces of interchangeable cover art. Includes Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 1, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2, and over twelve hours of special features.”

Robert Pattinson After ‘Twilight’

Since the final film in the series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012), Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have moved far from the roles of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan.

Robert Pattinson quickly made a name for himself in prestige art films like Maps to the Stars (2014), The Lost City of Z (2016), and The Lighthouse (2019) until he joined yet another huge franchise with The Batman (2022). The Matt Reeves film instantly became one of Warner Bros.’ biggest hits in years and was only recently overtaken by the pink-colored behemoth that is Barbie.

Also, Robert Pattinson stole some socks from The Batman.

While it still remains to be seen whether Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart can ever be tempted back to the Twilight franchise, at least there’s an amazing new way to re-experience the series.

