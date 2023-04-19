‘Twilight’ Set to Copy ‘Harry Potter’ With TV Adaptation

For years, the highest point of praise for any book was finally getting a movie adaptation. In 2023, however, the goal is a movie followed by a TV adaptation that fills in all the gaps left out the first time around.

This is the logic behind HBO’s recent announcement of a seven-series (one per book) TV show covering each installment of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter.

Just 12 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 hit theaters, the “faithful” adaptation is currently in the casting stages, but has left its avid fanbase divided over whether a reboot is really needed – especially after Rowling’s recent comments on the transgender community.

But it seems like the backlash hasn’t put other franchises off making the same move. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a TV series based on Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight” series is currently in the works at Lionsgate.

Like the books – and the films, which ended with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 in 2011 – this will tell the story of Bella Swan, a human teenager who relocates to Forks, Washington, and falls in love with a vampire named Edward Cullen.

Unlike Harry Potter, it’s still extremely early days for Twilight 2.0. As of now, it currently lacks a network (or streaming platform), a writer, and a cast. Reports suggest that Lionsgate hopes to assign a showrunner before shopping it around. A bidding war seems inevitable, considering that the original film series raked in over three billion dollars at the box office.

One way it is similar to Harry Potter is that its creator plans to be deeply involved in the project. Stephenie Meyer penned all four of the “Twilight” books – and its alternate retelling from Edward’s perspective, “Midnight Sun” – and previously teased two new additions in 2020.

If it follows in Harry Potter’s ‘series-per-book’ footsteps, fans may be able to expect four seasons from a “Twilight” TV show. Over the course of the series, Bella and Edward face threats to both their relationship and their lives, including a vampire-human-werewolf love triangle with Jacob Black and Edward’s ongoing struggle to resist Bella’s blood. Just relatable teenager things.

No word yet on when we can expect “Twilight” to hit our screens, but rest assured that when the time comes to see Edward Cullen sparkle once again, we shall be seated.