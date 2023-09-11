Legendary Director Confirms Johnny Depp Replacement, Calls Out Disney

The relationship between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton has always been solid and, as a result, has led to several iconic films and projects.

Their partnership first took flight with the film Edward Scissorhands (1990), a dark fairy tale in which Johnny Depp played the titular character, a gentle, misunderstood man with scissors for hands. This film marked the beginning of a creative bond that would see them collaborate on multiple projects over the years.

Depp’s ability to bring eccentric and enigmatic characters to life perfectly complemented Burton’s penchant for storytelling infused with a Gothic and fantastical sensibility. Their artistic synergy was further exemplified in films like Ed Wood (1994), where Depp portrayed the real-life eccentric director Ed Wood, and Sleepy Hollow (1999), a reimagining of Washington Irving’s classic tale, with Depp taking on the role of Ichabod Crane.

One of the most iconic collaborations between Depp and Tim Burton is the adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), where Depp portrayed the enigmatic Willy Wonka. Depp’s quirky and offbeat performance added a unique layer to the character, making it distinct from the previous portrayal by Gene Wilder. Their partnership also extended to the supernatural musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), where Depp played the vengeful barber Benjamin Barker.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Tim Burton sat down to talk about many different topics, including his relationship with Disney, actor Johnny Depp, and his upcoming project.

“I guess it’s like Burbank, only worse… it’s like a family,” Burton said about Disney. “I can look back and recognize the many, many positives of working there, and all the opportunities I’ve had. I can acknowledge each and every one of those very deeply, and very positively. Equally, on the other side, I can identify the negative, soul-destroying side. As in life, it’s a mixed bag.”

The report indicated that, on the positive, Burton gained valuable experience working on films like The Fox and the Hound (1981), Tron (1982), and The Black Cauldron (1985), on which he was a conceptual artist, as well as many other projects as he grew as a director.

For Burton, one way of escaping Disney was coming to Europe, where he worked to recreate Gotham City at Pinewood Studios for his film version of Batman. Working with the visionary production designer Anton Furst and an army of technicians, he created one of the biggest sets ever built at a British studio.

“Where I came from, I felt like a foreigner,” Burton told The Independent. “Growing up, I always felt like a foreigner. When I went to London… it was very strange. I felt it was foreign but I felt comfortable there. People were more eccentric. I don’t know, there was something about it.”

Now, Burton has confirmed what many fans suspected to be the case. He’s working on the upcoming Beetlejuice 2, which has been shut down for the time being in the midst of the ongoing strikes happening in Hollywood. He shared that making Beetlejuice 2 was “going back to why he liked making movies.”

“That’s why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it,” Burton said. “I don’t get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I’ve worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”

The new movie not only brings back old favorites like Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, but its cast includes Monica Bellucci (reported to be the director’s new girlfriend), Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe. One name that was involved in the project was Johnny Depp. However, Burton’s comments essentially confirm that Depp will not be a part of this project.

Though he won’t be playing a role in Tim Burton’s project, and he has been replaced in the Warner Bros. franchise, Fantastic Beasts, many fans have held out hope that Depp might reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Though Depp has reportedly remained open, Disney has said it is “noncommittal” on the actor’s return, and the company has allegedly moved forward with scripts that don’t involve Captain Jack Sparrow.

