Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Admits to “Psychological Warfare” Against Heard in Bathroom

Johnny Depp has certainly been a main topic of conversation when it comes to celebrity drama over the past few years, and now, more information regarding his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard has come to light. But this time, it has little to do with Depp, but more his legal team who recently shared great details as to how they conducted psychological warfare against Amber Heard while she used the court bathroom.

Yes, you read that right, this all took place on a daily basis in Amber Heard’s bathroom at the court house.

Johnny Depp recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

After six weeks of many witnesses taking the stand, including Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Depp’s ex, Kate Moss, on Wednesday, June 1, the jury came back with a verdict.

The jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew were Johnny Depp’s lawyers during the high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The two have become celebrities of their own as many fans watching the trial loved the relationship between Depp and his legal team.

Some fans were even speculating that Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, was actually dating the Alice in Wonderland (2010) star. The paparazzi confronted Camille Vasquez after court one day, to which the lawyer simply just laughed off the rumors, neither confirming nor denying if she was dating the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

When speaking to PEOPLE recently, Camille Vasquez addressed the Depp dating rumors, saying it was all false speculation. “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job.”

Vasquez continued: “It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.”

The drama with Vasquez continued after a video had gone viral thanks to newly released footage of her referring to the Sleepy Hollow (1999) star as an “abuser.”

Per a Newsweek report, Vasquez has fought back against the video, saying she misspoke and intended to say “abuse victim.” The outlet noted that the footage emerged after 6,000 pages of court documents were released and subsequently made their way to the internet.

In her closing statement, the lawyer said: “Amber never thought she would have to face her abuser.”

It appears that Vasquez mistakenly used the word abuser when referring to Depp. A clip posted this week with the caption “Johnny’s girlboss lawyer has a Freudian slip and calls him an abuser” clocked up almost 300,000 views on Twitter.

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various times.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the situation.

In the past, Depp revealed that not even for $300 million would he return to Disney. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

Now, more information has come to light regarding the tactics that Depp’s legal team used on Heard.

News outlet Pinkvilla has shared, “Johnny Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, recently admitted to using psychological tactics during the defamation trial against Amber Heard. Vasquez represented Depp in the case where he alleged that Heard had defamed him with accusations of domestic violence. Here’s what Camille Revealed at the recent conference.”

The publication noted, “According to a Facebook user named Jonathan Kramer, Vasquez revealed during California Lawyers Association annual conference that some psychological tactics “may” have been employed during the trial.”

Jonathan Kramer wrote in his Facebook post, “At the California Lawyers Association annual conference, Camille Vasquez said that during the Depp v. Heard trial, there may…and she emphasized “may”… have been a bit of psychological warfare at play. She said that every morning during the trial, a female member of Mr. Depp’s legal team >may< have gone into the women’s restroom at the court used by Ms Heard and sprayed Mr. Depp’s cologne in the stalls. Her discussion about her legal career was both refreshing and honest, and should be inspiring to young women looking to enter into the legal profession. I’m very happy that I chose this General Session to attend. Well worth it.”

Jonathan actually noted that this was a “brilliant” tactic used against Heard.

Funny enough, Depp has just had a major breakthrough when it comes to cologne. Depp is certainly doing well financially; not only does he have his own island, but even as Johnny Depp was rejected by Hollywood, Dior chose to stick by him and re-signed him for an astonishing $20 million contract. For comparison, the company pays Twilight series actor Robert Pattinson $12 million and Brad Pitt a mere $7 million for similar fragrance deals.

It was not confirmed which perfume was sprayed, but surely it was one that Depp would wear daily, as it would have had to be strong enough to remind Amber of Johnny, and very likely was the Dior scent that Depp is the spokesperson of. Most recently, the Depp x Heard trial made headlines once again thanks to Netflix’s documentary that came out last month, Depp v. Heard.

What do you think of this psychological warfare game that Depp’s lawyers used on Amber Heard?