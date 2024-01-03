DC Director Open to More ‘Aquaman’ Despite Jason Momoa “Exit”

Jason Momoa may have hung up his golden trident for good, but according to a recent interview, Aquaman (2018) director James Wan is just getting started — well, only if James Gunn and Peter Safran are on board, that is.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), the sequel to DC Studios’ billion-dollar hit, Aquaman, has finally landed in theaters after a lengthy four-year-long production. Although it’s unlikely to earn back its estimated $205 million budget, considering its disappointing haul at the holiday box office, the film is significant in more ways than one, as it’s not only the direct follow-up to the most successful DC film of all time, but also marks the end of the DCEU’s 10-year run.

As of last month, the “SnyderVerse” is officially a thing of the past, as Warner Bros. tapped Marvel alum James Gunn and longtime producer Peter Safran to lead DC’s film, TV, and animation efforts as co-chairmen of DC Studios back in October 2022. Given that the last five DCEU entries — including the Dwayne Johnson-fronted Black Adam (2022) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) — were both critical and commercial flops, it’s no wonder that a major reshuffling of the DCU’s creative direction needed to take place. Thus, it’s time to say goodbye to Aquaman and its leading man, Jason Momoa — or so we think.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan revealed that an Aquaman 3 could still happen under certain conditions. According to Wan, he would be open to doing another Aquaman film as long as he “got the same freedom [he’s] had on these first two,” though he seems to be just as in the dark about the franchise’s future as fans:

I haven’t directed a third movie [in a series] before, so I’d be open to doing another [‘Aquaman’] if I got the same freedom I’ve had on these first two. I’m not sure what direction [Gunn and Safran] are going in, though, so who knows? I’ve learned to never say never.

While “never say never” might sound hopeful on the surface, it’s important to note that Momoa has already offered his comments on a potential Aquaman threequel to Variety, saying, “I highly doubt it. I’m too dramatic” when asked if that film would be a lighthearted follow-up to his latest film. He then all but confirmed that he would indeed be saying goodbye to the character of Arthur Curry during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying his future Aquaman prospects are “not looking too good.”

Although it certainly sounds like Momoa has lost all hope of picking up his trident for a third time, Wan’s recent remarks imply that there could be a glimmer of hope for Aquaman 3. After all, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom did leave the door open for more adventures following Arthur Curry and his half-brother, Orm/Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson). Although it would be tricky to maintain continuity without going full-on Multiverse in the rebooted DCU, a standalone Aquaman threequel isn’t an entirely bad idea, considering the popularity of the character and Momoa’s apparent willingness to reprise the role after Gunn and Safran get “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” off the ground.

For now, the odds of Aquaman 3 happening in the new DCU are slim to none, as Aquaman is nowhere to be seen in the studio’s confirmed slate of movies and TV shows. Still, there’s a chance Momoa could return to the comic book franchise in the future, though not as the King of Atlantis. There have been plenty of rumors hinting that Momoa is set to play bounty hunter Lobo in the DCU, which could prevent him from playing the King of Atlantis moving forward, should these reports prove to be true.

Should Aquaman 3 become a reality, it would most likely join the growing group of new projects under the “Elseworlds” umbrella that Gunn and Safran are currently developing. This slate allows creators to tell stories outside the confines of continuity and to present alternate versions of iconic characters, which could be the perfect answer to Momoa and Wan’s woes, given neither the actor nor the director appear overly enthusiastic at the thought of retiring the character after starring in just three DCEU movies.

Ultimately, Aquaman is probably going to be reintroduced — almost certainly with a new actor — as the DC story is reborn under Peter Safran and James Gunn’s watch. But if the right opportunity arises, it sounds like James Wan is all-in on returning to the Seven Kingdoms, meaning fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.

