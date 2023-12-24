Home » Entertainment » DC

Warner Bros. Cancels Yet Another DC Studios Movie, Confirms Director

in DC, Movies

Posted on by Jeremy Hanna Leave a comment
Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel DCU

Credit: Inside the Magic

As DC Studios undergoes its most massive transformation in years, an intriguing project starring a fan-favorite DC character has unfortunately met the chopping block.

Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle without his helmet looking surprised
Credit: DC Studios

Related: 9 Perfect Fan Castings for James Gunn’s DCU

While the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) had its set of dedicated fans, it was nothing compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Despite having powerhouse performances from Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, DC Studios never reached the same heights as Marvel Studios.

However, it’s likely things may be changing fairly soon. With filmmaker James Gunn taking the reins and what seems to be a new, lighter tone to the DC Universe (DCU) with projects like Creature Commandos (2024) and Superman: Legacy (2025). Unfortunately, it looks like this is coming at the cost of an exciting project from an Oscar-winning filmmaker.

Warner Bros. Makes ‘Zatanna’ at DC Studios Disappear

Zatanna touching her hat onstage in multiple spotlights
Credit: DC Comics

Related: The DCU’s New Live-Action Series

Filmmaker Emerald Fennell, known for directing and writing films like Promising Young Woman (2020) and Saltburn (2023), recently revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz that her highly-anticipated film based on DC Hero Zatanna was no longer happening.

“No. No, it’s not happening,” confirmed Fennell. “It was, you know what, I loved… So, this was something I was working on before Promising Young Woman, and it was when J.J. Abrams had just arrived at Warner Bros. and was going to reboot the Dark Universe and… they were going to kind of make this new kind of dark, sort of, villain universe, or hero/villain universe. And I just thought he was the coolest.”

Related: Warner Bros., DC Confirm the Full New Justice League Line-Up

“It was complicated, because, I think, the regime, the things change,” Fennell continued. “It’s the classic studio stuff. J.J.’s incredible. His team is incredible… I wrote, in the end, I think, a script that is reasonably demented… in a good way, I think. But in the end, I think the whole universe… was changed. But that’s fine.”

In the end, the overall experience was positive for Fennell, which she described as “really fun to do in the end, whether or not it would’ve been, like, remotely makeable.”

A more contemporary interpretation of Zatanna in more common clothing
Credit: DC Comics

Related: ‘The Batman’ and ‘Joker’ Kicked Out of DCU

This marks the second cancellation of another high-profile female-centric piece from DC Studios, with Warner Bros. canceling the highly-anticipated Batgirl back in August 2022. Hopefully, with James Gunn in charge, we’ll see a bit more of these “demented”  and unique stories under the DC Elseworlds umbrella alongside Joker: Folie á Deux (2024) and Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II (2025).

Is there a hero from DC Comics that you think deserves a film interpretation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in DC, Movies

Tagged:DC ComicsDC StudiosDC UniverseDCEUWarner Bros.

Jeremy Hanna

Jeremy Hanna is what happens when you put all of your skill points into constitution and charisma. A So Cal native, Jeremy’s favorite topics are Pokemon, Theme Parks, LEGOs, video games, and lots of other things that are far too expensive. He currently writes for thegamer.com and The Completionist on YouTube.

Be the first to comment!