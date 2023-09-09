9 Perfect Fan Castings for James Gunn’s DCU

James Gunn has officially taken over DC and recoined the new era as the DCU. While the creator has already introduced some of the characters that will be introduced in his new films and shows, those characters have not all been cast. Gunn revealed that Viola Davis would return as Amanda Waller, John Cena would return as Peacemaker, and Xolo Maridueña would return as Blue Beetle.

We also know that David Corenswet will be the official Superman of the DCU, along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Joining them in Superman: Legacy is Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Miter Terffic, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Gunn also rolled out the cast for his upcoming Creature Commandos series, which is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, Sean Gunn as Weasel, with Steve Agee reprising his role as John Economos.

Despite two of his big DCU properties mainly being filled out, plenty of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters cast still has yet to be decided, along with fans begging to see other characters added later. Here are the perfect fan castings for James Gunn’s DC Universe.

Best Fan Castings for the DCU

1. Jason Momoa as Lobo

The world got whipped into a frenzy when James Gunn started teasing his ideas for the DCU, though he did so on the Mastodon social media app. The day he launched his official profile for that app, he did so with an image of Lobo. Seeing Lobo might have just been a coincidence, as Gunn is likely just a fan of the villain.

The surprising nature of his sharing an image of Lobo followed the announcement that he was taking control of the DC Films division. This was coupled with plenty of people immediately jumping on the idea that Jason Momoa could suit up as Lobo. He has the body type and the acting prowess to pull off the crude and psychotic bounty hunter.

Lobo is also a heavily underutilized villain in the DC Universe, yet to be appropriately used in a live-action film. He often serves as a huge antagonist to Superman, and his arrival in Superman: Legacy would be perfect. Gunn’s new Superman film is meant to showcase Kal-El/Clark Kent arriving on Earth, which is already packed with meta-humans.

While settling into his double life of being Clark Kent and Superman, he could be hunted by the nefarious Lobo. Aquaman 2 is presumably the final film showcasing Momoa as Arthur Curry. Gunn has been patiently waiting to see the DCEU end, and he recently stated that nothing before Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy is considered canon.

Recasting Jason Momoa would be perfect for fans, especially if he emerges as the most fan-favorite DC villain.

2. Chris Pratt as Booster Gold

James Gunn made it a point to reveal that his turn running the projects released under the DC Studio would involve actors that he has worked with previously. Many fans believed that could mean the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, as Gunn spent most of the time with them. Gunn did reveal that his DC Universe was already flirting with the idea of bringing over Pom Klementieff, and they have discussed a secret role for her.

Despite Klementieff, fans quickly pointed out that Chris Pratt could be the first one called from the Guardians of the Galaxy, as he would fit perfectly into the role of Booster Gold. Though that might be a bit typecasting, Pratt would be perfect for the role.

Booster Gold is set to have his own series in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, and what better time than to bring Pratt over now that the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is over?

Booster Gold is a time traveler who travels back to the past with advanced technology, assuming the role of a superhero. He also is kind of a sarcastic and arrogant character that would fit right into the wheelhouse of who Pratt has already portrayed in her career.

3. Jenna Ortega as Jessica Cruz

Jenna Ortega might be among the most popular actors, as she has made waves in the horror genre. She currently stars as Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise and is the star of the Addams Family reboot, Wednesday. Though we imagine her schedule is jam-packed with the second season of Wednesday, Beetlejuice 2, and many more, comic book media companies would likely jump at the chance to cast her.

Ortega praised Wednesday for allowing the character to be Hispanic, which would be the case for Jessica Cruz, who comes from the Latin culture. Cruz is one of the members of the Green Lantern Corps, who will also finally be highlighted in the proper way in live-action. Lanterns is the new series that will be developed for the DC Universe, and Ortega would be a huge get for the DCU.

Nathan Fillion will already be the first of the Green Lantern ring wielders showcased, which we imagine will lead into the series. Ortega would be the perfect match for Cruz to potentially try and stop the crazed behavior of Gardner.

4. Nicole Maines as Zatanna

Nicole Maines already made a name for herself in the DC world, as she portrayed Nia “Dreamer” Nal in the Arrowverse series, Supergirl. Fans have praised Maines plenty and hoped she would eventually make her way to the DCU. With the Arrowverse finally ending, it would be the perfect time for Maines to be cast, especially if she is cast as Zatanna.

DC fans have been begging for Zatanna to debut in a live-action film, which has been teased plenty. Max (formerly HBO Max) had been targeting to create a Zatanna film a few years ago, which would have been directed by Emerald Fennell.

The sad news is that Fennell’s Zatanna film was confirmed dead by October 2022, and DC has yet to move forward on a potential replacement.

Zatanna has one of the most tragic backstories, making her the perfect DC hero to highlight in a solo movie or series. James Gunn has also confirmed that more of the DCU will be revealed soon, and Zatanna could be the right kind of underutilized character to showcase in the new era of DC properties.

5. Dave Bautista as Bane

Dave Bautista could easily be one of the actors James Gunn calls on to appear in the DCU, and the man has already pitched an idea to take on the role of Bane. Gunn is also writing The Brave and the Bold, a new film that will follow Batman and his son, Damien Wayne. We know Batman needs his Rogues Gallery, and this could be the perfect time to bring in Bane.

Though Bautista is not of Latin culture, like Bane traditionally has been in the comics, he would make a case for a good portrayal of the villain. Bane is typically a monstrous human being who gets angrier the more he uses the substance known as Venom. He also typically comes from South American descent. Though Bautista isn’t precisely from that background, he could still be an excellent choice to portray Bane.

We would hope that he would at least try and find a way to produce an accent, which all the live-action Bane portrayals have been sadly missing. We did love Tom Hardy in the role, though that portrayal was far different from what Bane traditionally looks and sounds like.

Bautista was also a wonderful Drax the Destroyer, and that experience could easily make him the perfect hulking man to take on a Venom-induced Bane.

6. Alexander Skarsgard as Arthur Curry

DC has made it a point to play with the characters’ origins, which is fine. However, if James Gunn attempted to bring forth a more traditional comic-accurate version of Aquaman, he could easily call Alexander Skarsgard. Alexander has been tagged to the role of Aquaman plenty of times, as he certainly has the right kind of look for the part.

He is also not a younger man, which could mean that we will see Arthur Curry, who has been the leader of Atlantis for many years. He could have long hair and a beard and be more demanding in his performance instead of being silly in how Momoa’s version has been portrayed.

This is not a knock against Momoa as the ruler of Atlantis, but it’s time for that weird style of the DCEU to be done away with.

7. Brendan Fraser as Jonathan Kent

Brendan Fraser was meant to make his epic return in Batgirl, which Warner Bros. Discovery canceled. He would secure his first Best Actor Academy Award for his fantastic performance in The Whale. Though securing him for a superhero film might be more challenging, he could be the perfect person to portray Jonathan Kent.

Jonathan Kent will likely appear in Superman: Legacy. Clark’s early life might not be shown as much as in Man of Steel, but we imagine he will still need to keep up appearances as a farm boy with an everyday life. This would mean that Jonathan will be a big part of his life.

Fraser has the exemplary acting prowess and emotional range to make him just as good as Kevin Costner was in Man of Steel. We hope Fraser’s Jonathan Kent would not heroically give up his life in the first movie, but we could see Fraser performing exceptionally well in this role.

Sterling K. Brown as Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter is a character that isn’t the most flashy, and he doesn’t have to be. His entire persona is quiet, humble, respectful, and intelligent. It would need to be someone who could command the room by saying next to nothing. The person that most fans have attached to the role would be Sterling K. Brown.

Brown has appeared in Hotel Artemis, This Is Us, Waves, and more. He is certainly the type of actor with a unique and somewhat booming voice that does not need to be loud to command respect. If a new version of the Justice League is made, and it includes Martian Manhunter—Sterling K. Brown would be the perfect person for this coveted DC role.

8. Grant Gustin as Barry Allen

This fan casting is a no-brainer, as many fans have begged and pleaded to see Grant Gustin continue as Barry Allen. He was spectacular in the role in The Flash TV series, and everyone had hoped he would also be included in the film. Sadly, his cameo appearance never happened, and his time as the fastest superhero in the world ended.

However, just because The CW ended the series, that does not mean that he couldn’t return in a live-action film. Ezra Miller’s time as Barry Allen is over, and we imagine that James Gunn wants nothing to do with Miller’s past controversies any longer. The film also bombed horrifically at the box officer, so it’s time just to move on.

The Flash is one of the most important heroes in the DC Universe, and we imagine that James Gunn will be searching for someone to suit up as the Scarlet Speedster. He shouldn’t have to look for long, as Gustin could be that perfect person. If Gunn wanted to pull off one of the biggest fan service moments, he would bring Gustin back as Barry Allen.

9. Jack Black as Mister Mxyzptlk

This fan casting is for us, as we have spoken extensively about bringing Mister Mxyzptlk into the DC Universe for quite some time. In the same vein as Loki, this trickster can traverse timelines and make Superman’s life quite miserable. He is also kind of an odd nymph who would need someone ridiculous and physical to take on the part.

That perfect person would be Jack Black. Black might be busy taking on the role of Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel, but he should be first in line to be considered as the voice of Mister Mxyzptlk. He could even appear as a smaller version of himself with the iconic purple hat and orange shirt, and we know fans would love the idea. Superman needs a nuisance character like this, and Black has the right attitude and voice-acting prowess to make the role his own.

Is there anyone we are missing from the fan-casting choices for DCU characters?