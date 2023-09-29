Jack Black Called Out For Cursing Around Kids On Set

The comedy genre has seen better days as most movie studios no longer invest in theatrically released comedies unless they can rake in tons of money. Most comedies and comedic actors have had to transition to streaming services to keep the genre alive and well. This shift has now left a select few comedic icons capable of bringing in audiences on name alone. There is Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, and the incomparable Jack Black.

Jack Black was not always a legendary comedic force. He was a working actor who had small roles in big dramas such as Sean Penn’s Dead Man Walking (1995), Bruce Willis’ The Jackal (1997), and Will Smith’s Enemy of the State (1998). Black would not make a significant shift to comedy until his notable roles in High Fidelity (2000), Saving Silverman (2001), and Shallow Hal (2001).

Yet, his legacy as a comedy dynamo would blast him into superstardom with the cinematic classic School of Rock (2003). Black has recently revealed that his breakout role made him nervous not only because he was starring in a Richard Linklater comedy but had to share the set with children. An aspect he had yet to experience in his film career.

School of Rock was a charming film with great music and an insane premise. The story centered around a rock ‘n’ roll slacker, Dewey Finn (Black) who impersonated his best friend as a substitute teacher at a private elementary school to make quick money. When he discovered that his students were gifted musicians, singers and tech wizards, he tricked them into competing in a rock band competition to further their academic pursuits.

This unsuspecting smash hit was “lightning in a bottle” as it was a true collaborative effort between Jack Black’s physical comedy and musical prowess, Richard Linklater’s tenured filmmaking and White Lotus writer, Mike White’s hilarious script. However, Black has reflected in hindsight that he did not understand why working with kids made him weary when he is “such an immature idiot that it was a perfect match to be with a bunch of kids.”

Black did lament previously that his inexperience with children led to him making mistakes on set. One of the young cast members, Jordan-Claire Green who played Michelle confessed, “The only time I ever saw him get nervous was one night we were on set, and he said a cuss word. I think it was ‘sh*t’?” He immediately apologized to Green’s parents and all the other ones present during the filming. Green would continue to state that her mom had her words like that before, as to imply his error was forgiven.

More interviews are being conducted with the cast of School of Rock as its 20th anniversary is approaching this Fall. Jack Black confirmed earlier this year that there will be a reunion scheduled where a majority of the cast, including Black will be in attendance. He has professed his excitement for the celebration as “It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly.”

School of Rock is currently streaming on Paramount+, with the reunion special expected to be released on the same platform.

What do you think of Jack Black’s antics? Are you excited for the School of Rock reunion special?