Report: Will Smith Axed From $1.65 Billion Franchise

Actor Will Smith is reportedly not returning, despite the major success of the franchise he built.

Will Smith initially gained fame as part of the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, alongside his childhood friend DJ Jazzy Jeff. Their catchy and lighthearted tracks, including hits like “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “Summertime,” propelled them to mainstream success and even earned Smith a Grammy Award.

However, Smith’s true breakthrough came when he transitioned to acting with the popular TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996). His portrayal of a street-smart teenager from Philadelphia who moves in with his wealthy relatives in Los Angeles showcased his natural comedic talent and charm, earning him widespread recognition and setting the stage for his Hollywood career.

Smith’s leap to the big screen was a meteoric one, with his starring role in the action-comedy film Bad Boys (1995), opposite Martin Lawrence, marking his successful transition from TV to movies. His subsequent filmography is a testament to his versatility as an actor, as he effortlessly moved between genres, including action, drama, comedy, and science fiction.

Smith’s filmography is studded with memorable performances in films like Independence Day (1996), where he played a pivotal role in saving Earth from an alien invasion, and The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), a poignant drama based on the true story of a struggling single father. His role in Ali (2001), where he portrayed legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, showcased his dedication to his craft as he underwent a physical transformation for the role. This commitment earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Smith’s star power continued to shine with crowd-pleasing blockbusters like I, Robot (2004), Hitch (2005), I Am Legend (2007), and the animated film Shark Tale (2004), where he lent his voice to the character of Oscar.

One of Smith’s defining roles came in 1997 with the science fiction blockbuster Men in Black, where he played the role of Agent J alongside Tommy Lee Jones. The film’s massive success solidified Smith as a leading man in Hollywood and spawned a successful franchise with multiple sequels.

The Men in Black franchise has become an iconic and beloved series of science fiction action-comedy films since its inception. Created by Lowell Cunningham, the franchise burst onto the scene with the release of the original Men in Black film in 1997, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and featuring the dynamic duo of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The movie’s blend of humor, action, and science fiction elements resonated with audiences and critics alike, propelling it to both critical acclaim and commercial success.

The success of the original Men in Black film paved the way for several sequels and spin-offs. Men in Black II (2002) continued the adventures of Agents J and K as they confronted a new otherworldly threat. Men in Black 3 (2012) introduced time travel as Agent J journeyed back to the 1960s to prevent a history-altering event. Men in Black: International (2019), a spin-off, introduced fresh agents and expanded the MIB’s global operations, with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson taking on the lead roles.

Of course, the movie flailed at the box office without Will Smith, and numerous reports indicated that if another installment of the franchise was made, Smith would return to his role as Agent J.

However, a recent report from GFR says otherwise. The publication reports that Men In Black will be made into an Anime series, which will be on television.

“We don’t yet know much about the plot of the anime series, though considering how many anime series and films happily jump through multiple genres, it’s tempting to hope it might be closer to the source material than the films,” the report says.

There was once a script developed that would crossover Men In Black with 21 Jump Street. No indications were ever made if these plans would involve Smith or not, but the original plan did involve both Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum portraying their roles again. Of course, that never came to fruition.

In total, the Men In Black franchise has made more than $1.65 billion at the box office, but the vast majority of that money was made when Smith was the headman as Men In Black: International (2019) was considered a major disappointment by both critics and audience members alike.

