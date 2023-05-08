Will Smith’s ‘Bad Boys 4’ Sees Actor Exit Movie, Replacement Confirmed

Bad Boys 4 (TBA) is officially moving forward, but is the titular duo’s biggest star be returning to the fold following the infamous “Oscars slap”?

It’s been well over a year since “the slap that was heard around the world”, when Will Smith walked onto stage during the 2022 Oscars and physically assaulted comedian-host Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Ever since, Smith’s popularity has taken a major downturn. And though his Hollywood career appears to be intact, many continue to condemn his attack on Rock.

With that said, Smith has only appeared in one film since the incident – last year’s Emancipation (2022). But now, he’s set to reprise his role as Michael Eugene ‘Mike’ Lowrey in the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, following Bad Boys For Life (2020).

The long-awaited 2020 sequel grossed $426.5 million worldwide against a budget of $90 million, becoming the third highest-grossing January-release of all time, the fourth highest-grossing film of 2020, and the highest-grossing film in the Bad Boys film series. It was also generally well-received by critics, so it’s really no surprise that another sequel is underway.

The untitled “four-quel” follows Bad Boys (1995), Bad Boys II (2003), and Bad Boys For Life, with directors of the last film, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, set to return. However, fans have been wondering whether or not the Independence Day (1996) star would reprise his role alongside fellow “Bad Boy” Martin Lawrence (Marcus Burnett).

Early last year, it was reported that the fourth film had been put on hold in light of the Oscars slap, however, it was later confirmed to still be in development, and Sony Pictures chair Tom Rothman disputed the reason for the film being delayed. And in February of this year, both Smith and Lawrence confirmed their return.

Well, if you’re a big fan of the franchise, you might be slightly disappointed with the latest news, but you’ll be glad to know that Smith’s involvement hasn’t changed, which means he really is a “bad boy for life”!

One actor, however, won’t be reprising their role in the upcoming film. Variety has reported that one of the main Bad Boys actors Theresa Randle, who played Marcus Burnett’s wife Theresa Burnett in all four films so far, won’t be appearing in the new film. She will be replaced by Empire (2014) actress Tasha Smith. Reasons for Randle’s departure from the franchise are unknown, although other recent news stories suggest she may be going through some personal difficulties.

Meanwhile, a number of other actors first introduced in Bad Boys For Life will be reprising their roles, such as Vanessa Hudgens (Kelly), Alexander Ludwig (Dorn), and Paola Núñez (Rita Secada), while new cast members include Eric Dane and Ioan Gruffudd.

Bad Boys 4 stars Will Smith as Michael Eugene “Mike” Lowrey, Martin Lawrence as Marcus Miles Burnett, Paola Núñez as Rita Secada, Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dorn, Jacob Scipio as Armando Aretas, Charles Melton as Rafe, Tasha Smith as Theresa Burnett, John Salley as Fletcher, Gabrielle Union as Sydney Burnett, Jessica Alba as Nancy McKenna, Sam Lerner, Sophie Reynolds as Isabel McKenna, Duane Martin as Ben Baines, and Zach Gilford as Ben Walker.

Eric Dane and Ioan Gruffudd have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The film currently has no release date.

Will you be watching Bad Boys 4, or are you no longer a fan of Will Smith following the “Oscars slap”? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!