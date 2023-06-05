Actor Will Smith could be leaving Disney behind amid the latest uncertainty surrounding the company.

Will Smith has been heralded as one of the most recognizable and popular figures in Hollywood. Though he hit a rough patch last year after the Oscars incident in which he slapped Chris Rock following a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has apologized and, subsequently, has seen several new movie roles offered to him.

Smith’s journey to stardom began in the late 1980s when he gained recognition as a rapper under the stage name “The Fresh Prince.” He formed a successful musical duo with DJ Jazzy Jeff and released hits like “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “Summertime.” In 1990, Smith’s acting career took off with the popular sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where he played a fictionalized version of himself. The show ran for six seasons, cementing Smith’s status as a talented performer.

As his popularity grew, Smith transitioned from television to the big screen and made a remarkable impact with his charismatic presence and versatility. In 1995, he starred in the science fiction blockbuster Bad Boys, which marked his entry into the action genre. This was followed by his iconic portrayal of a wise-cracking and quick-witted alien-fighter in Men in Black (1997), solidifying his position as a leading man. Smith’s impressive filmography includes a wide range of roles, from the emotional drama The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) to the superhero flick Hancock (2008) and the critically acclaimed biographical sports drama Ali (2001), for which he received an Academy Award nomination.

Though Smith was a popular figure, he never really played any significant roles in the world of Disney– other than Robert Clayton Dean in the film Enemy of the State (1998)– until 2019. Smith played the role of Genie in the live-action Aladdin remake, which b0asted a worldwide box office of more than $1 billion.

As popular as the film was, it seemed almost a foregone conclusion that Disney would make a sequel. As a matter of fact, there have been several reports that Will Smith would return to his role for another film, but even though Director Guy Ritchie has remained positive, fellow star Mena Massoud (who played Aladdin in the film) noted that the planned sequel is essentially “dead” at this point.

With the sequel being put on the back burner, it seems that Will Smith is looking for other places to make his return to a kid’s project.

The most recent report from GFR indicates that Will Smith is in talks with Warner Bros. to play the role of a villain in Detective Pikachu 2. The first film– which starred Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, and Kathryn Newton– made over $433.2 million at the box office. This would certainly be an interesting role to see Smith in, as a villain, and would be one that many fans would welcome.

It was already confirmed that Smith would be joining Martin Lawrence for another installation of the Bad Boys franchise.

