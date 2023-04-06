Jack Black Confirms ‘School of Rock’ Reunion

Jack Black is arguably the most beloved and hilarious actor in Hollywood, and 20 years ago, he starred alongside some equally hilarious kids in a movie called School of Rock, which is set to celebrate its 20th Anniversary—which Black commented on recently.

Jack Black has been a bit of a character actor for most of his career, though the man’s characters have been all successful. His slapstick comedy brand makes people flock to movies he’s in, like Nacho Libre, Goosebumps, Jumanji, and Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny. Black is also a musician who has fronted a rock band named after the movie above with his brother Kyle Gass for nearly 30 years.

Twenty years ago, Black was in a movie that not many people saw coming. School of Rock transformed his loaferish lead character, Dewey Finn, who believed he was always destined to be a rock star. After failing many times at doing so, he poses as a substitute teacher at a fancy private school, ditching the curriculum to teach kids about the importance of music. Dewey found new meaning in life through the kid’s passion, as did the children there.

This story ultimately showcased Jack Black in a new light that would help him garner even more significant roles like the previously mentioned Nacho Libre. Black revealed that the entire cast would get together for the 20th Anniversary of School of Rock.

Black spoke about the reunion to Entertainment Tonight during the Super Mario Bros Movie premiere, where he portrays Bowser. According to Black, “All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30. We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all the grown-ups from School of Rock.”

It will be a bit bizarre to see these kids as grown-ups, as they were all 15 years old and younger when the movie initially came out in 2003. Jack Black also got together with them at the 10-year Anniversary, though all that was shared with everyone were pictures.

That could be the same for this upcoming 20th Anniversary, as Black promised to share all videos and pictures with everyone later this year. He is pretty active on social media, so we can all wait to see what fantastic footage is taken for this Anniversary.

After the 10-year reunion, there had been discussions of a School of Rock sequel, though nothing transpired. So far, the movie has been turned into a successful Broadway play and a series on Nickelodeon which aired in 2016 and ran three seasons and 45 episodes.

We would imagine that Jack Black would jump at the chance for a sequel, given he has always stated that working with the kids from School of Rock has always been some of his favorite work.

We would like to state a good and obvious plot would be all the original children are now adults and have children of their own, who must learn under the tutelage of Dewey Finn and create an even better rock band. It would certainly make us want to see it in theaters.

Do you want to see Jack Black return for a School of Rock sequel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!