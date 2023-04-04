‘Ghostbusters’ Star Finally Ready to Reprise Role In Upcoming Sequel After 34-Year Absence

That’s exactly what actor Kurt Fuller is doing, the man who played Mayor Lenny’s snaky and somewhat villainous assistant Jack Hardemeyer in Ghostbusters II, the first sequel to the original 1984 classic. Fuller’s character might hate the Ghostbusters, but just like his Ghostbusters (1984) equal Walter Peck (William Atherton), he’s beloved by fans.

However, Fuller, 69, hasn’t returned to the franchise since the 1989 film, where his character was last seen being fired by an angry Mayor Lenny (the late David Margulies) after having the Ghostbusters committed to a psychiatric hospital to protect the mayor’s political interests.