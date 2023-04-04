‘Ghostbusters’ Star Finally Ready to Reprise Role In Upcoming Sequel After 34-Year Absence

When there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call? Well, it’s a case of waiting for the filmmakers to call you — especially if you’re already a Ghostbusters star!
That’s exactly what actor Kurt Fuller is doing, the man who played Mayor Lenny’s snaky and somewhat villainous assistant Jack Hardemeyer in Ghostbusters II, the first sequel to the original 1984 classic. Fuller’s character might hate the Ghostbusters, but just like his Ghostbusters (1984) equal Walter Peck (William Atherton), he’s beloved by fans.
However, Fuller, 69, hasn’t returned to the franchise since the 1989 film, where his character was last seen being fired by an angry Mayor Lenny (the late David Margulies) after having the Ghostbusters committed to a psychiatric hospital to protect the mayor’s political interests.
The character of Hardmeyer, however, has returned to Ghostbusters, in the long-running IDW Publishing comic book series of the same name which ran from 2011 to 2020, in which he works alongside Walter Peck, who now heads up the Paranormal Contracts Oversight Commission office, meaning that he’s in charge of the Ghostbusters!
So, with the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) taking place in New York City (though currently shooting in the UK), there’s plenty of scope for Jack Hardmeyer to make a comeback (even Walter Peck, for that matter).
During an appearance on NBC’s Night Court, the Midnight in Paris (2011) actor was asked if he would reprise his role as Jack Hardmeyer in the upcoming film, and here’s what he said:
“You know why I’m sitting by the phone? I will take that call. I’m in New York right now. So, uh, I’m here. Where are they? I don’t know. I think that we only have two hours. I think so. We’ll see who they get in.”
There’s every chance Ghostbusters star Kurt Fuller will get that call, as the film already seems to be taking inspiration from the comics. Not only is filming currently underway in London, but British comedian James Acaster has also been cast, which suggests that the sequel is taking a page out of the “Ghostbusters: International” comic book storyline, which sees Ghostbusters headquarters being set up in major cities around the world, including London.
The official synopsis for the film also confirms that it’s drawing heavily from the video game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022), which sees Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson reprising their roles as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, and features several new Ghostbusters.
Other actors who have also been confirmed for the sequel are Doctor Sleep (2019) star Emily Alyn Lind and Marvel actors Kumail Ali Nanjiani and Patton Oswald.
“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).”
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 (2023) sees the return of Ghostbusters stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles.
Would you like to see Kurt Fuller return in Ghostbusters 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!