‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Adds Two ‘Marvel’s Eternals’ Stars

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released in 2019 to much fanfare, as it helped to usher in a brand-new era of everyone’s favorite ghost hunters. It was a contemporary version of the classic story that also paid homage to its predecessor by bringing in the original actors: Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and even the ghost of the late Harold Ramis.

The new Ghostbusters reboot also featured long-standing MCU favorite Paul Rudd, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, and famed British actress Carrie Coon, all of which are likely to return to the sequel. Not much is known about the upcoming sequel; only the plan for the story is that the cast will head back to the old firehouse used in the 1980s movies.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife decided to rewrite the wrongs given to Ernie Hudson, as he was all but cut out from most of the promotions from the original movies. Many argued that Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore should have been given the same amount of importance as the rest of the team. The film ended with Winston speaking about how vital the Ghostbusters were and how they should be necessary again, which included the reveal that he had purchased the old firehouse.

We are unsure if the new Ghostbusters sequel will feature the original cast again or if they have passed the proverbial torch. But either way, we are more than excited to see the reboot getting a continuation.

‘Ghostbusters’ Adds ‘Two Marvel’s Eternals’ Actors

There is plenty to be excited about regarding the new movie, especially since Paul Rudd is returning along with the previously mentioned cast. However, Deadline has also revealed that two other Marvel actors have now been added to the growing cast of this Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel. Marvel’s Eternals own Kumail Nanjiani, and Patton Oswalt have been cast in the new sequel.

For those who may not remember, Nanjiana portrayed Kingo in the film, along with Owswalt portraying Pip the Troll. Sony is stocking up on the MCU actors for the new Ghostbusters franchise.

Little is known about who Nanjiani and Oswalt will be portraying in the movie, but we will certainly reveal that information when it is available. Either of them could theoretically play the next villain or ghosts, but we doubt that would happen.

Patton Oswalt is generally quite good when playing the comedic relief, and though he was already shown in the first reboot movie, we could imagine Oswalt in the role of Slimer. Slimer doesn’t typically talk, but we could see this casting happening.

The Ghostbusters will need a new team if the original cast is not in that role, which might comprise Paul Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson, Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor, and McKenna Grace’s Phoebe.

