Brand-New Trailer For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Sees Return of Two OG Actors

There’s a lot of paranormal activity taking place in the world of Ghostbusters lately. Recent news about the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), such as casting announcements and filming locations, have seen PKE meters go off the charts!

There has also been an update on one of the upcoming Ghostbusters animated projects on Netflix (there will be both a film and a series), which, according to the director, will be “weirder” than anything we’ve ever seen from the Ghostbusters universe.

Meanwhile, there have been surges in paranormal activity on gaming consoles too. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022) was released on all major platforms last October, while virtual reality experience Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) will be hitting shelves later this year.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is certainly keeping fans entertained until Ghostbusters 4 (2023) is released from the Ecto-Containment Unit in December. The “asymmetrical multiplayer” allows you to play as either a Ghostbuster, or as one of the ghosts!

The game follows on directly from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, finding Winston Zeddemore (with Ernie Hudson reprising his role) now running the firehouse in New York City, where a team of new recruits must take on new supernatural threats throughout the city.

Dan Aykroyd is also back as Ray Stantz, working in Ray’s Occult Books as seen in the 2021 sequel. While it remains to be seen whether or not the upcoming film will acknowledge Spirits Unleashed as canon, the game is, without a doubt, a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

With the ability to fully customize your character, explore the Ghostbusters’ firehouse, upgrade equipment, and lots more, the game is a blast (a full protonic blast, to be specific), and, as is the case with modern gaming, new updates and downloads just keep on coming.

Now, there’s a brand-new “story” trailer, which teases a plot revolving around “Tobin’s Spirit Guide” — a powerful book about the supernatural that has been part of Ghostbusters lore since the very first film in 1984. Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson also return in the new trailer.

Check it out below:

While Spirits Unleashed has opened to mixed reviews, at its worst, it’s an incredibly fun and simple game that allows you to create your very own Ghostbuster and capture spooks of all shapes and sizes, or, do all the haunting yourself!

We’re yet to get a trailer for the upcoming Ghostbusters 4, and seeing as filming in London hasn’t quite started yet, it will likely be some time before we do. With that said, given the tight window of its December 2023 release, we shouldn’t have to wait too long.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is out now. Ghostbusters 4 will be released on December 20, 2023.

Have you played Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed yet? And do you think the upcoming film will acknowledge it as canon? Let us know in the comments down below!