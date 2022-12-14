Female Ghostbuster Makes Surprise Return In New ‘Ghostbusters’ Trailer

There has been a lot of news in the world of Ghostbusters lately, with most of it surrounding next year’s live-action sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). Gil Kenan was recently confirmed as director, while Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and other cast members were said to be returning.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Trevor Spengler in last year’s film, has also confirmed his involvement, as has McKenna Grace, who plays Wolfhard’s on-screen, ghost-busting sister Phoebe Spengler. Even Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore) has hinted towards his return.

Meanwhile, the gaming side of the Ghostbusters franchise has also been quite busy. October saw the release of asymmetrical multiplayer game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022), which features the voices and likenesses of Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Ray Stantz).

Now, in a brand-new, fan-produced trailer for the game’s multiplayer aspect, Laura Summer, who voices sassy Ghostbusters secretary Janine Melnitz in the widely popular ’80s cartoon The Real Ghostbusters (1986), has also made a return to the franchise!

Check out the trailer below:

The first fan-made trailer for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed impressed fans in November, and even caught the attention of the game’s developers Illfonic, who shared the video far and wide and called for Laura Summer to make another return.

And indeed she did, as the new trailer sees the return of Janine Melnitz once again. While this is only fan-made, it does leave us wondering whether or not the live-action version of the character will be returning in next year’s live-action sequel.

Annie Potts plays Janine Melnitz in the original Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II (1989), and reprised her role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. She also appears in the 2016 reboot Ghostbusters: Answer the Call as a completely new character.

However, many fans don’t know that Janine is one of the original female Ghostbusters, having donned the proton pack in IDW Publishing’s long-running comic book series alongside Melanie Ortiz and Kylie Griffin, long before the female characters did in Ghostbusters: Answer the Call.

She has also fought alongside Dr. Peter Venkman, Dr. Egon Spengler, Dr. Ray Stantz, and Winston Zeddemore in The Real Ghostbusters.

Whether or not Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) will appear in next year’s film, though, remains to be seen, but it’s something fans will definitely expect to see.

Ghostbusters 4 will be released on December 20, 2023. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is out now, and VR game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) is expected next year. Recently, the game got a new trailer, which features a voiceover from Ernie Hudson.

There’s also a Ghostbusters animated series and a Ghostbusters animated movie in the works. A new “Ghostbusters” comic book series is also expected in 2023.

Do you think Janine Melnitz will return in next year’s sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Let us know in the comments down below!