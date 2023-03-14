OG Actor Shares Worrying Update About New ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Daniel Roberts Leave a comment
Walter Peck (William Atherton) with Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) in Ghostbusters 1984

Credit: Sony Pictures

What is going on with the new Ghostbusters sequel? While filming is now underway in London, UK, with the crew sharing cryptic images on Instagram, there has been a lot of back and forth on whether or not one of the franchise’s most beloved icons will be reprising his role as an equally beloved legacy character.

Last year, actor Ernie Hudson revealed that he was “happy” with the script for the new Ghostbusters sequel. Then, after seemingly confirming his involvement, as a recent guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show Hudson said that he wasn’t sure if he would be in it after all.

(L to R) Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) in Ghostbusters II
Credit: Sony Pictures

Related: All Upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ Movies, TV Shows, Comic Books and More

Well, now, it seems that Hudson is appearing. On NBC’s Today show last week, the actor gave a far more promising update when asked if he’d be reprising his role as Ghostbuster Winston Zeddemore in the upcoming film. Here’s what he said:

“I think so. I mean, my representatives say it’s all happening. They’re measuring me for suits and sending me scripts, but I’m like, yeah, but, you know, I haven’t signed.”

Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore in the New York sewers in Ghostbusters II
Credit: Sony Pictures

Related: ‘Ghostbusters 4’ Casting News Suggests Sequel Could Hint at Multiverse

No one knows what’s been going on behind the scenes, but it’s possible that Hudson wasn’t initially offered a big enough role in the film, despite being side-lined in the original two films, something he opened up about recently on The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show.

Arguably, he was also side-lined in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), as he only has a small role alongside Bill Murray (Peter Venkman) and Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz) during the third act. However, a post-credits scene suggests that Winston has a big future ahead in the franchise.

Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz (L), Bill Murray as Peter Venkman (M), and Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore (R) saving the day in Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Credit: Sony Pictures

Related: Female Ghostbuster Makes Surprise Return In New ‘Ghostbusters’ Trailer

In fact, that ending was so promising that Hudson recently said he had some interesting ideas about where the franchise could go, and also said that Winston’s new “power” — his wealth, as revealed in the 2021 sequel — opens up many possibilities for the character.

He also appears in the new asymmetrical video game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022), and serves as narrator in the new trailer for virtual reality game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023). So, if there has indeed been some back-and-forth negotiation between Hudson and the creators of the new Ghostbusters sequel, then why?

More importantly, does this back and forth speak to a much bigger problem for the film? It seems that the script is still in the middle of being worked, yet it’s presumably already started filming…

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord VR Game Keyart
Credit: Sony Pictures

Related: ‘Ghostbusters 4’ Could Be Gearing Up to Open the Multiverse

While we all wait for 100% confirmation of Hudson’s return, the new Ghostbusters sequel will definitely see the return of Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Celeste O’Conner (Lucky), Carrie Coon (Callie), McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Logan Kim (Podcast), and Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson).

As per the Ghostbusters/Sony Pictures website, here’s the synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Finn Wolfhard as Trevor at the Shandor mines in Ghostbusters Afterlife
Credit: Sony Pictures

Related: ‘Ghostbusters 4’ Could Wipe One of the Sequels From Canon

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), Olivia Wilde (Gozer the Gozerian), JK Simmons (Ivo Shandor), Bill Murray (Dr. Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore).

Ghostbusters 4 (2023) will be released on December 20, 2023.

Paul Rudd in Ghostbusters Afterlife
Credit: Sony Pictures

Related: ‘Ghostbusters’ Netflix Reboot Will Be “Weirder” Than Anything We’ve Seen

Are you feeling confident about the new Ghostbusters sequel, or does it sound like some last minute changes are being made already? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Daniel Roberts

Dan is a huge fan of Star Wars, Disney, Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters and Harry Potter, and has written for numerous entertainment websites.

Be the first to comment!