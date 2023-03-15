Keira Knightley Snubs Future Johnny Depp Reunion

Related: Amid Pirates Return Rumors, Johnny Depp Making Epic Comeback

Captain Jack Sparrow (played by Johnny Depp) has been the center of the story in all POTC movies released thus far; which include Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The previous POTC movie grossed $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally, so it is fair to say they have a winning box office formula with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. Could it be sixth time lucky?

One actor who has definitively ruled herself out of making a future Pirates movie is Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swan/Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl). Knightley spoke to ET at the premiere of her new movie Boston Strangler (2023) and emphasized she viewed her role in the POTC franchise as ancient history.

“What about Elizabeth Swan….I mean, she sailed away so nicely…She sailed away in brilliant style.” When asked about her memories of the first Pirates movie, Knightley replied, “not very much….Unfortunately, I was 16 and 17… so I don’t really remember very much of it…”

Bruckheimer also told Entertainment Tonight: “We’re all working on it. We’ll see how it comes out. We’re very excited. I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay….” When grilled on a potential Johnny Depp return, he said: “We’ll see. I would love it. I would love to have him in the movie; that’s all I can tell you.”

This comes after Bruckheimer spoke glowingly again of Johnny Depp recently and implied he wants him back.

Bruckheimer and Disney have their work cut out to convince Johnny Depp to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow. If Johnny Depp insiders are to be believed, there’s perhaps as much chance as Elon Musk being cast in the sixth POTC installment…

The Depp inside source confirmed to the Daily Mail at the tail end of last year that rumors Depp was returning to the role were false.

Related: Pirates of the Caribbean Executive Calls For Disney and Johnny Depp Reunion

Could you blame the guy? Disney unceremoniously dropped him from the next POTC movie amid all the Amber Heard trial furor. His public image has been rehabilitated recently after his 2022 defamation trial victory over Heard.

During last year’s dramatic trial, which dominated celebrity news, Amber Heard’s legal team asked whether Depp would team up with the corporation again.“If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this Earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ film?” her attorneys asked. “That is true,” Depp responded at the time.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Bruckheimer can charm Depp back. This is Hollywood, where anything can happen, so who knows?

So, there you have it, Keira Knightley will not be reuniting with Johnny Depp, or Orlando Bloom on a Pirates set soon.

Are you upset Keira Knightley has ruled herself out? Let us know in the comments below…