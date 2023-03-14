Amid ‘Pirates’ Return Rumors, Johnny Depp Making Epic Comeback

Iconic actor and performer Johnny Depp is making a comeback.

Actor Johnny Depp has been in the limelight for quite some time, starting with the defamation trial of last summer following the allegations brought forth by ex-wife Amber Heard. Both Mr Depp and Ms Heard went through the defamation trial process for more than a couple of months, and it was ultimately decided that Depp, represented by Attorney Camille Vasquez, was the overwhelming winner.

Even as Amber Heard elected to settle outside of court and not continue with legal proceedings, Johnny Depp has been left with not many reported options in Hollywood, especially after being replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the Warner Bros. franchise Fantastic Beasts. The actor moved out of Hollywood and is now residing in London, but that doesn’t mean that fans don’t have dreams for his future.

Ever since the defamation trial ended, fans have been passionate about Johnny Depp reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Though Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has recently been supportive of Depp and his desire to see Captain Jack Sparrow in the next installment of the franchise, Disney hasn’t been forthcoming in its desire to bring the actor back. As a matter of fact, there have been numerous rumors of several other actors and actresses— including Margot Robbie, Dwayne Johnson, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and even a few others– replacing Depp in the franchise’s next sequel.

Especially after Bruckheimer’s latest comments that he’d like to see Captain Jack Sparrow back, there has been an increased amount of hope from fans that Johnny Depp will return to Pirates of the Caribbean. For now, however, fans will have to be happy with another comeback for the actor, this time in the form of music.

Johnny Depp will perform a Jeff Beck Tribute Concert on May 22, 2023 and May 23, 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Depp released an album with Beck last year, but he won’t be the only performer. Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Rod Stewart, Doyle Bramhall, Gary Clark Jr., Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks are all listed to perform. The complete list of performers will be finalized closer to the show dates.

Ticket pre-sales begin at 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 14 on Ticketmaster. General sales will open on Wednesday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

