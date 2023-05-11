Jack Black Releases NSFW Video Dedicated to Video Games

Jack Black is quite the character, which is why he has a legion of fans who love everything he is in. While his career has spanned hit films like Nacho Libre, Goosebumps, the Jumanji reboot franchise, and the Super Mario Bros. movie, he has also been a musician for a long time. His parody rock band Tenacious D has released three albums, one film, and many random songs and videos. Now, they are back to deliver a new song via an NSFW music video for a new song called “Video Games.”

The song itself is not that long, but one thing that Tenacious D is known for in their music videos as of late is having some top-notch animation. In fact, their last album Post-Apocalypto was a mini-series on YouTube that was completely animated by Jack Black. The band has toured the world over, along with bringing in legendary musicians like Dave Grohl, Jack White, Ronnie James Dio, and Amy Lee to help them out with their music.

Jack Black is also having some massive success in the film world, as he voiced Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. movie. The film has gone on to be the fifth highest-grossing animated film in cinema history. During the film, Black also sings an original song he wrote called “Peaches.” Based on the parameters of it being an original song, it can also be up for Academy Award recognition.

Based on the popularity of the film, we would imagine the Academy might take a long look at allowing “Peaches” to be heavily considered for Best Original Song.

Though it may take some time to see if Jack Black can finally win an Oscar, he has teamed up with Kyle Gass to deliver “Video Games” to the world. Though the song’s lyrics speak about how Black does not play video games, his tune changes by the song’s end, as he also inhabits some of the most popular video game characters ever created.

Tenacious D Delivers “Video Games”

For those who want to check out the new Jack Black-led song, be wary. In typical Tenacious D fashion, the song is very NSFW.

The music video showcases some fantastic clay animation as Jack Black name-drops some of the biggest video games that have been released in the last 10 years. He references God of War (2018), Fallout 4 (2015), and Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018).

That’s not to mention Black jumps into the role of Sonic, Link from Legend of Zelda, Ryu from Street Fighter, Steve from Minecraft, Laura Croft from Tomb Raider, Kratos from God of War, a Scout from Team Fortress 2, Mega Man, and Mario.

The hilarious song also features poor Kyle Gass getting maimed in practically every single scene. The song is catchy in every imaginable way and is just a reminder of how bizarre and fun Tenacious D is as a band. They are currently set to hit the road on their “Spicy Meatball Tour” which takes them through the United States and Europe.

We hope this song is just a dedication from Jack Black to the success he is having by loving video games and is a good sign to come of him appearing in more video game adaptations. He is truly fantastic as Bowser.

