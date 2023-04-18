‘Super Mario Bros.’ “Peaches” by Jack Black is Officially a Hit

After breaking numerous box office records, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) can add yet another accolade to its list: a hit song. That’s right, Jack Black’s rendition of “Peaches” entered the Billboard Hot 100.

Related: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Made Critics Look Like Idiots

Based on the video game series created by Shigeru Miyamoto, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Mario’s original voice actor Charles Martinet as Mario and Luigi’s father, Giuseppe.

The film is filled with many fun moments, including Mario’s battle with Donkey Kong, the whole team racing Mario Kart-style on Rainbow Road, and tons of fun Nintendo easter eggs.

However, the biggest highlight is easily Jack Black’s Bowser belting out a love ballad to Princess Peach, aptly titled “Peaches.” The general public seems to agree since the song has now broken onto the Billboard Hot 100.

“Peaches” Debuts on the Billboard Hot 100

Related: 20 Best Disney Songs According to the Billboard Hot 100

After becoming a viral hit, gaining over 11 million views on the official music video, “Peaches” by Jack Black has been stuck in everyone’s head. On top of this, another incredible video by Lyrical Lemonade featuring Jack Black has brought the song even more attention. It was only a matter of time before the song broke through.

“Peaches” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 83, right between “Sorry, Not Sorry” by Tyler, The Creator and “Forever” by Lil Baby Featuring Fridayy.

This is the first time a song representing a Nintendo property has appeared on the Hot 100. And while this isn’t Jack Black’s first time on the list, it is his first time debuting as a solo artist. He previously charted with “The Pick of Destiny” by Tenacious D alongside Kyle Gass.

Overall, this is another great feather in the cap for The Super Mario Bros. Movie and will definitely help the song when it comes time for Academy Award nominations.

How long do you think “Peaches” will last on the Billboard Hot 100? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!