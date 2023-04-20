‘Super Mario Bros.’ Hit Song “Peaches” Called Sexist

“Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) has become a bonafide hit, earning a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. However, people on Twitter are calling out the song for promoting sexist behavior.

Based on the video game series created by Shigeru Miyamoto, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Mario’s original voice actor Charles Martinet as Mario and Luigi’s father, Giuseppe.

One of the most iconic moments happens halfway through the movie when the film takes advantage of Jack Black’s musical chops and has the King of the Koopas play piano while singing a power ballad to Princess Peach, aptly titled “Peaches.”

Since then, the song has become a huge smash, earning millions of views, debuting at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100, and even inspiring talks about an Academy Award nomination.

However, not everyone is as keen on the parody song as others. There is a group of people online calling out “Peaches” for the way it depicts Bowser and Princess Peach’s relationship.

“Peaches” Promotes Sexism and Toxic Male Behavior, Says Critics

According to ADNAmerica, some audience members have been angry over Bowser’s pursuit of Princess Peach. Not only is he a bully and violent, but he is forcing Peach to marry him without consent. The song “Peaches” makes this seem even worse because they feel it’s trying to justify his actions. It’s ok that he’s terrible to the princess; he loves her.

As one user pointed out, “And let’s not talk about the trivialization of the bullying that Peach suffers from Bowser and he makes a song about it.”

However, most people are not in agreement with this conclusion, pointing out that Bowser is the villain and not meant to be someone who is emulated. One person angrily replied, “Are you really telling me that song that just says peach peach peach promotes bullying towards women!!?”

Still, this kind of criticism isn’t new for the Super Mario Bros. franchise. In fact, Bowser and Peach’s relationship has been a topic of conversation since day one.

This Isn’t the First Time ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Has Been Called Sexist

Ever since Super Mario Bros. (1985) debuted on the Famicom/Nintendo EnterPeach’st System, people have been calling out Peach’s status as a damsel in distress. This has continued into the most recent game, Super Mario Odyssey (2017), where she is also kidnapped by Bowser and forced into a wedding.

Even when Princess Peach received her own game, Super Princess Peach (2005), it was decried because her powers were connected to her emotions and women tend to be seen as overly emotional in society. Since then, she has stepped out more as a playable character in some of the main games as well as plenty of spinoffs.

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Peach does feel different. Instead of being kidnapped and having no agency, she moves the plot forward with her own decisions and motivations. Hopefully, this dynamic can be explored more in movies and games in the future.

