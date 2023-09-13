James Gunn Confirms His DCU Reboot Is Complete

DC Studios co-head and creative architect of the new future DC Universe James Gunn finally has some good news: Superman: Legacy is complete.

Since Warner Bros Discovery announced that Peter Gunn and his producing partner Peter Safran would be taking charge of DC Studios, it has often seemed like one disappointment after another.

Related: Everything We Know About ‘Superman: Legacy’

First, Henry Cavill was unceremoniously fired from his position as Superman (or, as Gunn prefers to put it, he simply wasn’t hired back), despite Dwayne Johnson clearly ramping him up for a titanic battle in Black Adam (2022).

Then, The Flash was released. The long-delayed Ezra Miller movie was a historic bomb for Warner Bros and seemed to symbolically be the last remaining gasp of Zack Snyder’s defunct DC Extended Universe.

Since then, Blue Beetle underperformed at the box office, it has been impossible to tell whether Gal Gadot is coming back as Wonder Woman, and we found out a major lie about Superman.

James Gunn Confirms Key ‘Superman: Legacy’ News

However, there is a silver lining to this Kryptonian battlesuit. In a recent Instagram post (in which we perhaps received a clue about Henry Cavill’s other replacement), a fan asked James Gunn, “Will the DCU have a chronology posted somewhere that fans can access?”

Being the social media-active type that he is, James Gunn told the fan, “Yes, here: 1. Creature Commandos 2. Superman: Legacy. Nothing else is finished being written yet (and won’t be until after the strike!)”

While Gunn arguably put a little more snap on the response than is necessary, it does confirm that a huge step of Superman: Legacy has been completed: the script is complete.

‘Superman: Legacy’ Reboots Everything

After Henry Cavill fans were disappointed by the news that the actor would not be a part of the new DC Universe, the stars of Superman: Legacy were announced as David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively. The movie appears to be a full break from previous continuity, making it the hardest of reboots.

Related: DC Fans Go Crazy Over ’It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Star ‘Superman: Legacy’ Poster

Gunn went on to announce a slew of interesting supporting DC characters and actors, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho.

Rumors about the rest of the cast have not yet been confirmed, with multiple actors supposedly in the running to play Lex Luthor in what is definitely not a “young Superman” movie. The film is expected in theaters in 2025, which means that James Gunn has a lot of work to do to turn that completed script into a blockbuster that can rescue the notion of a DC comic book movie.

Who do you think should play Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy? Will James Gunn pull the reboot off? Let us know in the comments below!