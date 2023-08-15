DC Fans Go Crazy Over ’It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Star ‘Superman: Legacy’ Poster

The upcoming James Gunn DC Universe reboot Superman: Legacy is one of the most anticipated superhero movies in recent memory, to say the least.

While the new DC Studios creative head has confirmed that Clark Kent will be played by David Corenswet and Lois Lane by Rachel Brosnahan, the remaining cast of the movie is still very much up in the air, and one of the stars of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia seems up for playing the Kryptonian’s greatest foe: Lex Luthor.

Multiple big-name actors have been rumored to be up for the role of Superman’s eternal enemy, billionaire mad scientist (and sometime President of the United States) Alexander Joseph “Lex” Luthor, including Star Wars‘ Adam Driver and Nicholas Hoult.

However, it seems that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton may be in the mix. He recently reposted an image by artist clements.ink on his Instagram story, depicting the Blackberry actor as Lex Luthor in the iconic purple-and-green Warsuit he frequently wears to combat his nemesis, Superman. Also, as one could expect, he is completely bald.

Glenn Howerton captioned the image of himself as Lex Luthor with a simple “whoa,” which is probably a natural reaction when you see yourself envisioned as one of the greatest villains in comic book history.

For now, there is no indication from James Gunn that Glenn Howerton is up for a role in Superman: Legacy, but he certainly could do a lot worse.

Howerton has played bartender Dennis Reynolds for 15 seasons of It’s Always Sunny on Philadelphia, gradually revealing himself to be a sociopathic narcissist with astonishing capabilities for psychological manipulation and a bottomless appetite for his own personal needs. For all of his arrogance, Dennis has also been seen to have a very fragile ego and is highly suspicious and antagonistic toward anyone he feels threatened by.

Sound like any famously bald supervillains you can think of?

Interestingly, Superman: Legacy is not the only major superhero property that Glenn Howerton has been rumored to be connected to. James Gunn reportedly wanted Howerton to play Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), a role that turned fellow sitcom actor Chris Pratt into a household name. Could this be Gunn’s chance to turn what once went wrong into something right?

Glenn Howerton has also been rumored to be up for the role of Reed Richards in Marvel Studios’ long-gestating Fantastic Four film, a very different kind of scientific super-genius from comic book lore. We’ll just have to wait and see if he finally manages to land a role someday.

Would you want to see Glenn Howerton as Lex Luthor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!