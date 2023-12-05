Warner Bros., DC Confirm the Full New Justice League Line-Up

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has confirmed the full cast for the new Justice League line-up, which comes as the current movie slate comes to an end forever this month.

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment launched its Tomorrowverse franchise three years ago in 2020 as a successor to the DC Animated Movie Universe. And fans of the Tomorrowverse will soon have more content to enjoy, as Warner Bros. and DC announced an upcoming three-part movie event called Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One (2024) earlier this year. Now, the studios have confirmed the full new line-up of characters and the actors voicing them, including some very familiar faces.

The Tomorrowverse soft reboot started with Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020), which starred Darren Criss, Alexandra Daddario, and Zachary Quinto as Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, respectively. It continued with Justice Society: World War II (2021), Batman: The Long Halloween (2021), Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022), Legion of Super-Heroes (2023), and Justice League: Warworld (2023).

As for the next chapter in the animated DC franchise, Justice League: Crisis of Infinite Earths — Part One was announced in July 2023 at the San Diego Comic-Con. The first installment of what Warner Bros. is calling “the most pivotal story in DC history” will drop in January 2024, with the following two entries coming later in the year.

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment’s Justice League: Crisis of Infinite Earths — Part One‘s confirmed Justice League voice cast, in part, includes Darren Criss as Superman/Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Superwoman, Jensen Ackles as Batman, Matt Bomer as The Flash, Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, and Liam McIntyre as Aquaman.

“Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled,” the official synopsis, which is based on Marv Wolfman and George Pérez’s DC Comics event of the same name, reads (via IGN). “But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!”

Jeff Wamester is directing Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One, from a screenplay by James Krieg and Marv Wolfman. The animated DC franchise movie is expected to be released digitally on January 9, 2024. Watch the latest official trailer here:

This will be an interesting release for Warner Bros. as the DC franchise has been in the spotlight frequently this past few years. Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Extended Universe — of which the Tomorrowverse is not part of — has faced troubling scenes at the box office and has never recouped the success Aquaman (2018) delivered five years ago, which remains DC Studios only $1 billion+ movie.

While the Tomorrowverse is not part of the DCEU and the future DC Universe reboot, fans have been eager to see Bruce Wayne actor Jensen Ackles, star of Supernatural and The Boys, appear as the Dark Knight in the upcoming Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold. Based on the DC Comics series of the same name, the Batman film will be part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s (the new DC Studios co-CEOs) first wave of new interconnected content.

Titled Chapter One — Gods and Monsters, Gunn and Safran’s DCU will reboot everything already established in the current DCEU, introducing new actors as the beloved DC Comics characters. In terms of movies, first up will be Superman: Legacy (2025), which sees David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan replace Henry Cavill and Amy Adams as Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively.

Other movies in the new DCU include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority, while the TV line-up will feature Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Creature Commandos, among others.

The reboot of the DCEU also means that the Justice League line-up and the actors who played the superheroes will also be obsolete. First appearing together in Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon’s Justice League (2017), fans saw Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) team up against Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). They returned again, albeit in essentially the same movie, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), colloquially called the Snyder Cut, four years later.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One arrives in just under a month, and alongside the likes of Darren Criss and Jensen Ackles, it also stars (via IGN): Meg Donnelly as Supergirl/Harbinger, Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor, Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

