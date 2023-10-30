James Gunn’s Next Big DC Series Is in the Works, Reports Say

DC Studios’ reign might just be incoming.

Following the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger last year, a significant overhaul took place, resulting in the departure of the former head of DC, Walter Hamada. He was succeeded by James Gunn, who now serves as CEO alongside co-CEO Peter Safran. James Gunn, a renowned director known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), particularly the Guardians of the Galaxy series, has a strong presence in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), home to characters like Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Gunn has previously been involved in projects such as The Suicide Squad (2021), which differs from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker. Gunn now holds a position of creative leadership at DC Studios, serving as a counterpart to Kevin Feige’s role at Marvel, and is responsible for guiding the creative direction of the DC Universe (DCU). Now, DC Studios is set to embark on something totally unique, and allegedly, the opposite of what Marvel Studios is offering audiences.

In the latest phase of the DC Universe (DCU), titled “Chapter One – Gods and Monsters,” James Gunn is gearing up for a significant transformation of the former DCEU, aiming to start fresh. The most substantial information currently available pertains to the DCU’s inaugural film, Superman: Legacy, which Gunn has penned, and it appears to be in its final stages of development, just before the onset of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in Hollywood.

While details about the plot of Superman: Legacy remain limited, it is known that it will revolve around a younger Clark Kent as he grapples with his identity as Superman. There was intense speculation regarding the casting of the lead roles for Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane, until it was recently disclosed that David Corenswet (Hollywood) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will be taking on these respective roles.

The DCU’s New Live-Action Series

Now, it seems that James Gunn’s DCU is ready to step things up into the world of DC television.

Known Hollywood insider MyTimeToShineHello shared that Gunn is in fact working on a promising new live-action series:

The Question tv series is in the works

The Question tv series in the works pic.twitter.com/4QFarWe6hG — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 29, 2023

The character of The Question is from DC Comics, originally created by Steve Ditko. The character is typically depicted as a faceless detective, driven by a strong commitment to objectivity and the pursuit of truth. Donning a featureless mask and adopting the persona of Vic Sage, The Question employs investigative skills and martial arts expertise to uncover conspiracies and solve mysteries in the gritty streets of Hub City. Known for his philosophical and philosophical nature, The Question’s stories often delve into themes of moral ambiguity and societal issues, making him a complex and thought-provoking figure in the DC Universe.

Users like Leo Rydel were quick to express their excitement, saying:

The Question remains: will this pull DC out of obscurity and back into the cultural consciousness? It really seems like they’ll be able to challenge Marvel head on with such intriguing ideas as this.

What do you think of DC Studios working on The Question as a new TV series? Share your thoughts in the comments below!