After the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger last year, a substantial restructuring occurred, leading to the exit of the former head of DC, Walter Hamada. James Gunn, a celebrated director recognized for his contributions to the Kevin Feige-driven Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios, including the Guardians of the Galaxy series, now assumes the role of CEO alongside co-CEO Peter Safran. Gunn plays a prominent role in the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU), overseeing characters like Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Now, with Superman: Legacy reboot on the horizon, Gunn is taking to social media to defend his movie — and simultaneously put down a worrying trope that’s all-too-common in modern superhero films.

The New DC Universe

In this initial phase of the DC Universe, titled Chapter One – Gods and Monsters, James Gunn is gearing up for a significant transformation of the former DCEU, aiming to start fresh. The most substantial information currently available pertains to the DCU’s inaugural film, Superman: Legacy, which Gunn has penned, and it appears to be in its final stages of development, just before the onset of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in Hollywood. While details about the plot of Superman: Legacy remain limited, it is known that it will involve a younger Clark Kent as he grapples with his identity as Superman. The lead roles for Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane, were recently disclosed, and David Corenswet (Hollywood) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) are set to take on these roles, respectively. In the upcoming Man of Steel reboot within the DC film series, Nathan Fillion is set to portray Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan, a returning DC actor who previously played Victor Zsasz in Gotham (2014-2019), now takes on the role of Metamorpho. Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, X-Men: First Class), assumes the role of the villainous Lex Luthor. Sara Sampaio, a Victoria’s Secret model, joins as Luthor’s partner-in-crime Eve Teschmacher, while Skyler Gisondo has been confirmed to play Clark Kent’s best friend Jimmy Olsen, confirming a previously reported rumor. The “Worst” Trend in Superhero Movies

In response to a post on Threads about a ComicBookMovie.com article, DC head and former Marvel director James Gunn shared his opinion on Superman: Legacy‘s seemingly large cast (and his defense of it), explaining that populating the world does not equal having an unnecessarily large cast:

jamesgunn: The whole point was it’s NOT a large film – I mean, not in terms of cast. It’s normal for single protagonist films to have other characters – much more unusual for them not to.

User drizzleboy chimed in, prompting a whole discussion about “Cameo Porn” in recent superhero films:

drizzleboy: Finally someone who treats characters more than just *having character appear on screen for 10 seconds to mark a checkbox*

jamesgunn: I call that “Cameo Porn” and it has been one of the worst elements of recent superhero films. If a character is in film, they have to have a reason to be there story-wise. mtfiii: I respect that take, but I definitely know that sometimes as a fan it’s cool to think about the interactions that happen offscreen between characters you like, and a good cameo can validate the idea that relationships have been deepened and they know each other better. jamesgunn: That’s fine if it doesn’t disrupt the story. It’s the plot contrivances that develop from a cameo, not the cameo itself.

When this was brought to fans’ attention over on X (formerly Twitter), some members of the public had opinions to share on the matter.

User @RayyanTCG seemed to show disdain for this response, citing Gunn’s appraisal of The Flash (2023), one of the DCEU’s last movies before Gunn’s DCU takes full reign — and one filled with “unnecessary” cameos that Gunn openly had nothing but praise for:

🤔 he called The Flash “One of the greatest movies of all time” earlier this year

They also brought up the cameos in other James Gunn works, namely:

🤔 Justice League in Peacemaker, Howard the Duck in Guardians, and whatever the fuck those flash cameos were

User @SoulburnNomad attempts to shed some light on this, stating that perhaps Gunn was cajoled or bribed into saying “good stuff” about The Flash:

Oh they definitely paid his ass to say good stuff about Flash LOOOOOL.

Oh they definitely paid his ass to say good stuff about Flash LOOOOOL. — Adam (Comms Open) (@SoulburnNomad) December 12, 2023

Back on Threads, user a.j.actually attempted to call Gunn out for similar practices — before user danielcielak_ attempted to set them straight:

a.j.actually: Do you even watch your own shit dude? Lmao. danielcielak_: That didn’t disrupt the plot/story.Did you not read at all what Gunn said? He said that if disturbs the plot, he doesn’t like it, but if it’s just there (not affecting anything else) or helps the plot, he doesn’t min

It definitely seems like opinions are mixed regarding this.

One thing is for certain: James Gunn definitely seems averse to the egregious and gratuitous use of cameos in superhero films. One wonders what he truly thinks about Marvel’s more recent Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) — and even DC’s The Flash.

What fans can likely look forward to, if things go Gunn’s way, is a lack of reliance on cameo appearances within the DCU going forward.

The new DCU currently has the main DC Universe films run by James Gunn directly, and the “DC Elseworlds” movies, including an alternative take on Gotham City, Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise starring Robert Pattinson. This effectively means that elements of the DC Comics and their DC Comics characters that have yet to be revived in the DCU count as well – whether it’s meeting a new Hal Jordan as the Green Lantern, or meeting a non-DC films Lex Luthor iteration – new DC character stories are all up for grabs.