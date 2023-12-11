Following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) last year, a significant restructuring occurred within the company, resulting in the removal of the former head of DC, Walter Hamada. In his place, director James Gunn, renowned for helming the Guardians of the Galaxy series of films under The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), took over the reins.

With the new, rebooted, and totally revamped DC Universe (DCU) on the horizon under James Gunn and Peter Safran, it seems that DC fans won’t just be bidding goodbye to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and perhaps even Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince — according to this new report. In fact, The Flash‘s Supergirl might just be getting the DC boot as well.

The DCU’s Supergirl Debut

Serving as the 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), The Flash was one of the last of the Zack Snyder Justice League continuum. It starred Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, drawing inspiration from the DC Comics character of the same name. Produced by DC Studios, Double Dream, and the Disco Factory, with Warner Bros. Pictures handling distribution, The Flash debuted in theaters on June 16, 2023. The DC Elseworlds-establishing film introduced young Sasha Calle in the role of Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Superman’s cousin from the planet Krypton, featuring alongside Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Unfortunately, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl might very well have been a “one-movie” situation, as insider reports reveal that the actress has been recast within Gunn’s DC Studios. Is Sasha Calle No Longer DC’s Supergirl?

Known Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) shared the unfortunate news that Calle’s Kara Zor-El has indeed been recast. The source states that Calle is now “out” and replaced with a “new Supergirl” — just in time for Gunn’s (already quite controversial) DCU debut film Superman: Legacy, the inaugural Chapter One — Gods and Monsters theatrical release. This report was further corroborated by anonymous insider MyTimeToShineHello, adding more credence to this leak:

Superman: Legacy and the DCU will have a new Supergirl. Sasha Calle is out

Naturally, public responses to this report have been mixed.

Many mourned the (alleged) loss of Calle, like @darthkush1983:

Damn. I thought Calle was great.

Damn. I thought Calle was great. pic.twitter.com/yCVSfj3Hzm — Gap Toothed Wonder (@darthkush1983) December 9, 2023

While others like Brynn Legree had some not-so-nice words aimed at Gunn for this decision:

James Gunn is awful smh (shaking my head)

James Gunn is awful smh — Brynn Legree (@legreebrynn2) December 8, 2023

Others, however, believe this to be a chance for something great and new from Gunn's new DCU, as Lou Bloom adds:

Another James Gunn W (win). Sasha Calle wasn't good in the role anyway.

Another James Gunn W. Sasha Calle wasn't good in the role anyway. — Lou Bloom (@Lou_Bloom36) December 8, 2023

It definitely seems as if fans of DC have differing opinions on this recast. While many admitted that Sasha Calle gave one of the better performances in The Flash, it seems that some found her unsuitable for the role.

With the DCU being totally rebooted anew, it’s almost inevitable that some fan favorites will have to go to make room for an entirely new vision. Hopefully, Gunn will deliver with Superman: Legacy in due time.

Do you think Sasha Calle was a good fit for Supergirl? Are you excited for Superman: Legacy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on Superman: Legacy

James Gunn will continue the new Superman legacy as writer and director of the DCU’s first film. While specific plot details for Superman: Legacy remain elusive, it is clear that the film centers on a younger Clark Kent as he grapples with the complexities of his identity as Superman — likely in a more DC comic-adjacent style. There was much speculation about the Superman: Legacy cast, particularly for Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane, until the recent announcement that David Corenswet (Hollywood) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will be portraying these iconic characters.

The new DC films Man of Steel reboot-of-sorts will see Nathan Fillion taking on the role of Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan, a returning DC actor who played Victor Zsasz in Gotham (2014-2019) now as Metamorpho.



Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, X-Men: First Class) stars as the villainous Lex Luthor, Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio as partner-in-crime Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has officially been cast as Clark Kent’s best friend Jimmy Olsen — a previously reported rumor now confirmed.

Following The Flash’s post-credits scene, Jason Momoa might even join the DCU as Lobo, rather than Aquaman/Arthur Curry — interestingly, he is also set to star in his (likely) final Aquaman film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) slated for December 22, 2023 — before the DCU’s new Superman movie.