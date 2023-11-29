Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Finally Returns in Brand-New Trailer

We can’t remember the last time Batman ever took a day off. The last few years have also seen more than one version of the iconic Gotham crimefighter in theaters: Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022) and Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in The Flash (2023).

That’s just the theatrical side of the long-running franchise. The DC comics are also still going strong, with the brand-new Batman ’89 #1 (2023), which acts as an official sequel to the two Tim Burton Batman films, having hit shelves just yesterday (November 28).

There’s also a new comic titled Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham (2023), and many more that run alongside other continuities. There’s even another Batman movie reboot in the works titled The Brave and the Bold (TBA), which will form part of the new DC Universe.

But while there’s plenty to keep Bat-fans entertained in the meantime, many are eagerly awaiting the follow-up to Matt Reeves’ 2022 reboot, which grossed over $771 million in theaters early last year. The sequel is currently scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.

The Batman Part II (2025) will see the return of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin in The Penguin (2024), which is expected to stream in 2024.

Fortunately, Robert Pattinson’s Batman (known affectionately by fans as “Battinson”) has finally returned in a brand-new trailer for the first time since we last saw him battling it out with The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and The Riddler (Paul Dano) in the 2022 reboot.

The hugely popular Batman: Arkham Trilogy is the latest major gaming to get reformatted for the Nintendo Switch. It features all three games in the series, Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), Batman: Arkham City (2011), and Batman: Arkham Knight (2015).

But this new trailer comes with a pretty major twist. The trilogy features all DLCs (downloadable content) from previous versions of the game, but it also comes with access to the Batsuit worn by Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, as seen in the film.

This announcement follows a leak online that revealed “skins” for Pattinson’s Dark Knight, which were later removed. Now, per Nintendo of America, here’s the new Batman: Arkham Trilogy — Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Launch Trailer:

The caption beneath the video reads:

“Become Vengeance. Step into the shadows of Gotham and tear through the streets filled with gangsters and insane criminal masterminds. The Award-Winning #ArkhamTrilogy comes to Nintendo Switch on December 1st, 2023. Get all 3 Games, all DLC, and free access to the new “The Batman” Batsuit before any other platforms!”

Batman: Arkham Trilogy launches on Nintendo Switch on December 1.

Per WarnerBros., here’s the official synopsis for The Batman:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Are you a fan of the Arkham series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!