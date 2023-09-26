The Batman Finally Returns in Gritty New Trailer

The Batman has returned.

The world of DC is a bit all over the place lately. Despite the fact many fans were hoping The Flash (2023) would be the DC Universe’s answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), it turned out to be anything but.

It was great to see Michael Keaton back in the cape and cowl as the Dark Knight, reprising his role from Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), but Ben Affleck’s version of the Caped Crusader didn’t get all that much screentime.

George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne cameo at the end of the film also warranted an air-punch, but outside the Bat-cameo stuff, it’s fair to say The Flash really was the film that ended the DCU film franchise as we know it. Just not in the way we might have expected.

Now, there’s a new Batman reboot in development titled The Brave and the Bold (TBA), which will form part of the new DCU timeline alongside Superman: Legacy (2025) and several other confirmed projects.

But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. First, we’ll see Joker: Folie à Deux (2024), the highly-anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips’ Joker (2019), with Joaquin Phoenix back in the makeup as Arthur Fleck/Joker, arguably the best version of the Clown Prince of Gotham.

But we’re all really waiting for the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022), which took the box office by storm early last year.

The latest in a long line of iterations on the silver screen, following the likes of Tim Burton’s two films, Joel Schumacher’s two films, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, and the DCU installments, sees Robert Pattinson portray Bruce Wayne/Batman during his second year protecting Gotham.

The sequel, The Batman: Part II (2025), is slated for release in 2025, and will see the return of both director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson (whom fans have taken to affectionately calling “Battinson”).

We’re also getting a spinoff in the form of The Penguin (2024), in which Colin Farrell reprises his role as the titular Gotham City villain. The limited series will release on HBO next year. Matt Reeves is serving as executive producer on the show.

Check out the trailer for The Penguin below:

As for The Batman: Part II, while we don’t have a trailer yet, one will likely emerge from the shadows in the coming months, especially now that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are reportedly nearing their end.

However, there is another Batman installment out now, which is likely to keep fans satisfied — at least until there’s more news about Matt Reeves’ sequel. It will also appeal to those who prefer the Bat of Gotham to be shrouded in a darkness both literal and figurative, just like the gritty 2022 reboot.

It was released just in time for “Batman Day” (Saturday, September 16), and it might just be one of the grittiest takes of the Caped Crusader we’ve seen since Frank Miller’s cult classic graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns (1986).

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham (2023) is described by DC.com as “a grim and terrifying vision of Batman and Gotham City”, and has been given the “all-new DC Black Label”, which means that it’s for mature audiences only and carries a 17+ certification.

Check out the official teaser for Gargoyle of Gotham below:

“When his origin was introduced in Batman #1 in the 1940s, Bruce Wayne swore revenge by the spirits of his murdered parents and—driven by his belief in an omen—became Batman,” says Eisner Award-Winning storyteller Rafael Grampá, per DC.com.

“For me, this subtle aspect of Bruce’s belief system has always been the fundamental core of Batman,” he goes on, “and through that lens I recognized this untold story. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham explores ‘who he is and why he came to be.’ It makes my dream of bringing my own interpretation of Batman to life a reality as I delve into the darkest corners of his essence. I sincerely hope readers enjoy the ride.”

As per DC.com, here’s the official synopsis for Gargoyle of Gotham:

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham brings Grampá’s twisted vision of both the Dark Knight and the city of Gotham to life in a tale that reaches its icy black tendrils into the deepest and darkest corners of human nature to leave you gasping for breath—and begging for more! In a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice—to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth—that they are all connected, not just to each other, but to him as well. When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil—including that which lurks in the darkest corners of his own heart—to face what is coming for the city he has sworn to protect.

Gargoyle of Gotham “Book One” is on sale now. The second book goes on sale in November.

The Batman: Part II releases in theaters on October 3, 2025.

Will you be reading Gargoyle of Gotham? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!