Robert Pattinson’s Batman to Appear in Separate DC Timeline

While there has been more than one movie franchise in theaters to have featured Bruce Wayne/Batman over the past few years, for a long time, it was hard to imagine ever seeing multiple versions of the Caped Crusader show up in the same DC timeline.

That all changed when Marvel and Sony Pictures released Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) into theaters, which features not one but three versions of the titular web-slinger, with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all reprising their roles.

Related: All the Non-DCU Films and TV Shows ‘The Flash’ Has Canonized

And when it was announced that Michael Keaton would be appearing in DC Universe’s The Flash (2023), reprising his role from Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), fans were convinced “Batman: No Way Home” was on the cards.

Unfortunately, the character of Bruce Wayne/Batman doesn’t get much screentime in The Flash, although it’s great to see Keaton back in the Batsuit, as well as being in the same film as Ben Affleck’s version of the character (aptly nicknamed “Batfleck” by fans).

Related: ‘Dune’ Star Becomes Robin for New DCU’s ‘Batman’ Reboot

But that was about it for Batman, save for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Adam West cameo during the third act and a George Clooney cameo just before the credits roll, with the actor reprising his role from the reviled Joel Schumacher film Batman and Robin (1997).

Fortunately, there is a place where fans can scratch the itch of wanting to see multiple versions of the iconic crime-fighting vigilante.

Related: 5 Actors Who Could Play Batman In James Gunn’s DC Universe

The Batman: Arkham video game series features its own version of the Dark Knight (voiced by the late Kevin Conroy) and is widely considered among the best iterations of the character and the universe, along with its extensive Rogues Gallery of villains.

Now, following some pretty solid evidence, it’s expected that the Arkham trilogy will finally receive an exciting update it’s been due for well over a year, which will involve seeing the latest version of Batman from the silver screen appear in the game.

Related: DC Announces Official Sequels to Beloved ‘Batman’ and ‘Superman’ Films

The game already features many optional “skins” for players to suit up in, including Adam West, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck. Now, Robert Pattinson’s Batman is also expected become optional for players wishing to tap into Matt Reeves’ universe.

Per Games Radar, the news comes following screenshots of the new suit recently appearing for Arkham Knight (2015), the third game in the series, on the Epic Games Store, only to be removed shortly after, leading many to suspect that the downloads had been added in error.

The images were quickly uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) by many fans. One user, @ArkhamRemaster, excitedly shared all four images before they were removed:

THIS IS OFFICIAL OUT NOW: The Batman (2022) suit for Batman Arkham Knight on Epic Games Store!!! r/BatmanArkham boutta have a field day over this lmao

THIS IS OFFICIAL

OUT NOW: The Batman (2022) suit for Batman Arkham Knight on Epic Games Store!!!

r/BatmanArkham boutta have a field day over this lmao pic.twitter.com/iiKbCmc7lh — Arkham Origins Remaster (@ArkhamRemaster) October 26, 2023

“Battinson” is expected to become officially available in the Arkham trilogy when it’s released on the Nintendo Switch on December 1. Though Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady are yet to confirm this, it doesn’t take the world’s greatest detective to figure out it’s probably true.

Related: ‘Batman’ Goes Full R-Rated Horror in Brand-New Installment

When he does finally arrive, fans of The Batman can enjoy donning Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit, and his awesome Batmobile will likely follow.

The Arkham series consists of Arkham Asylum (2009), Arkham City (2011), and Arkham Knight. The games have been praised for their open-world environments, compelling stories, and gritty tone, and Matt Reeves’ The Batman is the closest we’ve gotten to Arkham so far.

While the Arkham games aren’t listed under DC’s Elseworlds (which includes the likes of non-DCU movies Joker and The Dark Knight trilogy), it still exists in its own continuity.

Related: The Batman Finally Returns in Gritty New Trailer

The Batman (2022) grossed over $771 million last year. A brand-new sequel, The Batman: Part II (2025), is expected on October 3, 2025. It will see the return of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Meanwhile, the spinoff series The Penguin (2024), which sees the return of Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, is expected to stream on HBO sometime in 2024.

Per WarnerBros., here’s the official synopsis for The Batman:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Is Robert Pattinson one of your favorite versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman? Are you a fan of the Arkham series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!