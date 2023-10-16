‘Dune’ Star Becomes Robin for New DCU’s ‘Batman’ Reboot

Batman is one of pop culture’s immortal characters. While The Flash (2023) marks the end of another continuity of Batman movies, where one series ends, another always begins. And soon, the DC Universe will start anew with Superman: Legacy (2025).

The Man of Tomorrow will mark the dawn of a new era of DC movies while ushering in another Batman reboot titled The Brave and the Bold (TBA). By the time it’s released, it will be the thirteenth time the Caped Crusader has been seen in movie theaters in live action.

The Brave and the Bold will form part of the new DCU headed by DC Studios’ CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The current DCU, which still has Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) in the pipeline, will be unrelated.

Little is known about the Batman reboot besides the fact it’s based on the DC comic book series of the same name, and that it’s being directed by Andy Muschietti, who previously helmed The Flash. Warner Bros. has yet to announce any official casting, but plenty of actors have had their names thrown around to play the new Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Rising star Timothée Chalamet, best known for the epic sci-fi Dune (2021), has already had his name put forward to play Robin in the upcoming Batman reboot, but now, some impressive fan art realizes him in full as the Boy Wonder.

Check out the Instagram post from buffy2ville here (shared via Screen Rant).

Whoever ends up playing Robin in The Brave and the Bold won’t be playing any version of the character cinemagoers are familiar with, though. This version of Robin is Damian Wayne, the son of Bruce Wayne/Batman, lifted directly from the DC Comics series the upcoming film is based on.

The Batman reboot will have no connection to Matt Reeves’ The Batman films or any previous theatrical installments, which have seen Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl.

Previous live-action versions of Robin have included Chris O’Donnell and Joseph Gordon Levitt, from Batman and Robin (1997) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), respectively.

This isn’t the first time buffy2ville has imagined a megastar as an iconic superhero. Recently, Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown became Kara Zor-El/Kara Danvers/Supergirl, who’s also getting a DCU reboot with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (TBA).

Here’s to hoping Warner Bros. will take notice of this latest fan-casting. That said, they already have Timothée Chalamet on their books for Dune and the upcoming film Wonka (2023).

Fans hoping to sink their teeth into some new Batman content while they wait for news for The Brave and the Bold should check out the brand-new comic book Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham (2023).

As per DC.com, here’s the official synopsis for Gargoyle of Gotham:

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham brings Grampá’s twisted vision of both the Dark Knight and the city of Gotham to life in a tale that reaches its icy black tendrils into the deepest and darkest corners of human nature to leave you gasping for breath—and begging for more! In a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice—to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth—that they are all connected, not just to each other, but to him as well. When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil—including that which lurks in the darkest corners of his own heart—to face what is coming for the city he has sworn to protect.

Gargoyle of Gotham — Book One is on sale now. The second book goes on sale in November.

Elsewhere in the Batman universe, Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) releases on October 4, 2024, and The Batman: Part II releases in theaters on October 3, 2025.

There’s no release date for The Brave and the Bold.

Would you like to see Timothée Chalamet play Damian Wayne/Robin in the Batman reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!