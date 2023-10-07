James Gunn Confirms ‘Superman: Legacy’ Cast

James Gunn shook up the superhero world when it was announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Marvel to help lead Warner Bros. Discovery as the new co-CEO of DC Studios.

Along with this announcement, it was confirmed that the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) would be getting rebooted, with previous DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies no longer considered “canon” going forward. This would include the yet-unreleased films Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom, which have all been or will be released this year.

The convoluted and chaotic cinematic universe was further confused when Gunn walked back his previous statements, explaining instead that Blue Beetle would technically be the first film released under his leadership of DC but wasn’t the first project for his new DCU. Basically, the first film to kick off Gunn’s newly rebooted DC universe would be Superman: Legacy, and nothing until that film would be part of it.

Unfortunately, DC fans may be waiting a while to see anything new from the reinvigorated studio as the Hollywood strikes have halted any and all productions, including casting and script writing. Just prior to the actors’ strike, it was announced that DC had found its new Clark Kent and Lois Lane in David Corenswet (Netflix’s Hollywood) and Rachel Brosnahan (Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

While many of the other DC heroes expected to appear in the film were cast prior to this, many of the other characters, like Clark’s best friend Jimmy Olsen or the film’s villain, haven’t been confirmed. However, according to a new report, Gunn apparently has been keeping certain secrets close to his chest.

In a recent interaction posted on Threads, a fan asked James Gunn “Do you have your finger on the trigger waiting to announce more Legacy castings as soon as the strike ends??”

To which Gunn replied, “Yeah” with three praying hand emojis.

As of yet, overall plot details about Superman: Legacy have been kept quiet, with Gunn simply revealing that the film will not be an origin story. Other characters yet to be cast are Jimmy Olsen, Clark’s reporter friend from The Daily Planet, the film’s villain (who still hasn’t been confirmed), and possibly Clark’s (or Superman’s) parents.

This tease comes as Matt Shakman, director of Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie, has also teased that he may have finished casting the titular heroes. Shakman stated in an interview with Collider that the actors are in the middle of a strike and that he hopes they’re able to get a fair deal, but until then, he can’t say too much.

Between Fantastic Four and Superman: Legacy both apparently having lined up most of the rest of their cast, fans have a lot to look forward to once the strikes come to an agreeable end. At least the writers have been able to come to an agreement with the studios and get back to work, assuring fans that projects are ready to get back to work as soon as possible.

