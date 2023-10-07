Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Gets Huge Casting Update

The Marvel-loving world has been patiently (or impatiently, in our case) to hear who will be cast in the long-awaited Fantastic Four movie. While director Matt Shakman has been quiet about this, he has offered a huge casting update.

Related: Bombshell Reports Reveals Shocking ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast

The current state of the MCU might be in for a significant change, as it appears that the days of the Avengers are long gone. While the team is certainly essential to the overall state of comics, we would have to argue that the Fantastic Four might be more relevant to what phases five and six are planning.

The destruction of the Multiverse is imminent, which is what Avengers: Secret Wars will be about. In the comic by perennial Marvel writer Jonathan Hickman, Doctor Doom takes on an ultra-powerful persona known as God Emperor Doom. With his new and powerful form, it takes many Marvel heroes to stop him, and those heroes come from all timelines.

It makes sense that the MCU has coined this era as the Multiverse Saga, which could easily lead to the would-be destruction of the Multiverse. However, should this be the storyline that Marvel follows, they will need the Fantastic Four. More importantly, they will need Doctor Doom to appear, who is generally the most significant antagonist of the F4.

This means the MCU must introduce the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom, which is coming soon.

‘Fantastic Four’ Director Reveals Casting Announcement

Matt Shakman spoke to Collider and delved into plenty of questions about his upcoming Fantastic Four MCU movie. Naturally, one of the biggest questions was regarding the casting announcements that have yet to be divulged. Shakman had this to say on when the casting announcement will happen:

“Hard to say. Like I said, we’re in the middle of a SAG strike, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that they get a great deal really soon and we can go back. Then, once that’s resolved, there’ll be a plan at that point, but I can’t say too much. There will be an announcement at some point! I know that the internet is very excited to find out, and I’m excited to share it. I just can’t do it yet.”

Though the WGA strike just concluded, the members of SAG-AFTRA have yet to strike their new fair deal. The actors union has been meeting with the producers’ union, but no agreement has yet to be struck. We hope the actors get their fair deal, especially so Matt Shakman can finally announce the Fantastic Four cast.

Per the strike rules, actors are prohibited from promoting the films they are in or will be in. This means that the actors cast in the new MCU film are not allowed to reveal they are involved. Also, it could be that even when the strikes conclude, Shakman wants to be the one to officially announce who will make up Marvel’s most influential family.

There have been plenty of rumors about the cast, but industry insiders have reported that Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn are locked in for the roles of Sue Storm and Johnny Storm. This has yet to be substantiated, but we would not be shocked if Shakman reveals both are involved when the SAG strike concludes.

Related: Marvel Dooms ‘Fantastic Four,’ Wants to Recreate Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’

There have also been rumors that Galactus and Silver Surfer will be the chief antagonists for the Fantastic Four movie, which would make sense. We could also see Doctor Doom’s grand appearance via a post-credits scene as Thanos did.

Though Kang the Conqueror is still the next big baddie in line to torment the MCU, Doom needs an introduction. We hope to hear that the entire cast has been filled out, even if Doom is not on that list immediately.

Who are you hoping to see on the Fantastic Four cast? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!