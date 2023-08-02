Disney’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Is Changing Leadership

Marvel Studios has weathered a lot of controversy over its use (or non-use) of female protagonists, and it sounds like that is not changing any time soon. Although the Disney-owned studio has not officially confirmed it, reliable sources are indicating that the next big project Marvel is developing will feature a female lead character, much like Captain Marvel (2019).

The argument over whether Marvel Studios is over-representing half of the population of the planet by having two feature films (and one upcoming) that have a female lead character is still raging, but it seems the company has already decided what direction it wants to take in the future.

Although things might change depending on how the upcoming movie The Marvels, featuring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, does at the box, it is being reported that the much-anticipated Fantastic Four will primarily feature Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, as the lead character and core of the team.

Fantastic Four Movie Still Mysterious

According to the Twitter account @DanielRPK (via @F4Update), the Matt Shakman-directed Fantastic Four movie will center on Sue Storm, as opposed to Reed Richards, who is traditionally portrayed as the leader of the team.

Sue Storm will reportedly be the lead in Matt Shakman’s ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’. It was previously reported that Marvel would focus on casting her first, then build the rest of the team around her. (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/rygZPyiLHq — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) August 2, 2023

This also lines up with previous reports that Marvel Studios was primarily concerned with casting an actress for the role of Sue Storm and then would cast Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm based on that.

As of now, there has been no confirmed casting of any member of the Fantastic Four from Marvel, and it, in fact, seems that the studio may have put a pause on its attempts for the time being.

Sue Storm in Previous Movies

Prior to the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Fantastic Four movie, Sue Storm has been played in live-action films three times before.

Firstly, Rebecca Staab played Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four (1994), a low-budget, mostly-forgotten film that has often been alleged primarily to retain film rights over Marvel’s First Family.

Much later, Jessica Alba took on the role in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), both of which were blockbuster films for 20th Century Fox but largely critically drubbed.

And finally, Kate Mara portrayed the Invisible Woman in the notorious bomb Fantastic Four (2015); shortly after it tanked at the box office, Disney acquired the rights to the characters and has been developing a film since 2019.

Marvel Casting Rumors

It has been previously (and recently) rumored that Adam Driver had been offered and declined the role of Mr Fantastic, aka Reed Richards, and that Morbius‘ Matt Smith is currently in the lead to take the part.

Similarly, it was reported that Margot Robbie was being hotly pursued by Marvel to portray Sue Storm but had turned it down (and considering Barbie is making all the money in the world, probably isn’t troubling her).

Currently, Vanessa Kirby, Jodie Comer, Mila Kunis, and Allison Williams are all rumored to be in contention for the part of the Invisible Woman.

Backlash Against Female-Led Marvel Projects

To date, there have only been two Marvel films featuring a female lead character: Captain Marvel and Black Widow (2021). Both movies were the subject of controversy and accusations of “woke” messaging, largely because of the concept of a comic book movie adaptation centered on a woman.

The Disney+ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series encountered many of the same criticisms from certain corners of the internet, and if Fantastic Four does turn out to center on Sue Storm, it almost certainly will too.

Should Fantastic Four center on the Invisible Woman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.