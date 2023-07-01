Margot Robbie might not be jumping ship to Marvel — from DC or Barbie Land.

For a number of years, Kevin Feige has served as the President of Marvel Studios, leading the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company, the MCU has completely transformed the superhero film genre and made an enduring impact on the entire film industry, regardless of opinions to the contrary. The Infinity Saga, an expansive and intricate storyline, reached its culmination with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as the grand finale of Phase Three. The franchise’s extraordinary growth and unparalleled success have solidified its position as a dominant and influential force in the world of movies — although they have been facing several rather troubling issues recently. Regardless, the MCU keeps trucking on.

The Fantastic Four (and why Margot Robbie is involved)

The Marvel Comics-originating superhero team known as the Fantastic Four comprises brilliant leader Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), “mother” figure Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), fiery and impulsive Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and gentle giant Ben Grimm (The Thing). As a result of a scientific expedition, the group encountered cosmic radiation, resulting in them gaining distinctive superhuman abilities. This fan-favorite team realizes their potential, and utilizes their newfound powers to combat villains and safeguard the world from a wide range of threats.

The Fantastic Four have a rather storied history in the realm of film.

The initial Fantastic Four film series, produced by 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios under Disney’s ownership), began in 2005 with the release of Fantastic Four. The movie starred Ioan Gruffudd as Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, Chris Evans as Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Both films were directed by Tim Story, and the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, came out in 2007. However, the reception to both movies were mixed. In 2015, a reboot titled Fantastic Four (stylized as FANT4STIC) featured Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell, and it was directed by Josh Trank. Unfortunately, this reboot received predominantly negative reviews, leading to a decline in public perception of the Fantastic Four franchise. As a result, viewers were left eagerly anticipating a fresh and innovative approach to these beloved Marvel Comics characters.

Now, with the onset of a whole new crop of Avengers about to take over from the original six that featured Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, who both said farewell to audiences in Avengers: Endgame (2019) — there’s definitely room for a new super-smart leader. Seeing as John Krasinski previously debuted in the MCU’s Multiverse-crossing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), rumors have abound as to whether the actor will continue in the role as the main MCU universe’s version of Reed Richards. In fact, recent movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) have alluded to an entire Multiversal Council of Reeds — which could be exactly how the new Greta Gerwig Barbie movie (2023) actress would have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper — as the wife of one of those important iterations of the Smartest Man Alive.

Who would replace Margot Robbie in Fantastic Four?

Marvel Studios is venturing into a fresh iteration of the Fantastic Four, creating their own version of the superhero team in a sort of “reboot” that is not connected to previous portrayals. The project is currently under the direction of Matt Shakman. While initial rumors suggested that Mila Kunis would be playing either Sue Storm or The Thing, those reports have largely been debunked at this point. Additionally, there have been discussions about award-winning actor Paul Mescal taking on the role of Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch. However, potential scheduling conflicts may complicate his involvement. As a result, the highly sought-after role of Reed Richards, the team leader and “dad” of the Fantastic Four, as well as the “mom” of the group, Sue Storm, remains to be filled.

After the initial reports of Star Wars‘ Kylo Ren, Adam Driver, and The Suicide Squad (2021) and Barbie star Margot Robbie being cast, further reports revealed that the two have allegedly walked away from the roles — over a pay-related dispute. Now, it appears that insiders are coming forward about the new Margot Robbie replacement in the MCU’s Fantastic Four.

Industry insider and critic Grace Randolph recently came forward with the fact that actress Vanessa Kirby of The Crown (2016) fame is more than likely to take on the role of Susan Storm the Invisible Woman, now. Replying to Samuel Heaney on Twitter, Randolph replies:

Heaney: But Vanessa Kirby is still likely? Randolph: Yes, I found out more recently that she likely landed Sue Storm

Who is the MCU’s new (alleged) Invisible Woman?

Vanessa Kirby is an English actress known for her work in both film and television, having risen to prominence for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in the Netflix series The Crown (2016-2017), which garnered critical acclaim and earned her a nomination for an Emmy Award. Kirby has also appeared in notable films such as Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), Hobbs & Shaw (2019), and Pieces of a Woman (2020). Her performance in Pieces of a Woman garnered widespread praise and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 2021. She is currently slated to appear in upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) and Part Two, as well as Ridley Scott’s Napoleon (2023) opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Could this be the MCU’s new Sue Storm? Marvel fans and eager audiences will have to wait to see for sure.

